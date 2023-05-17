 Skip to main content
Marietta Kay Crosier

OAKDALE — Marietta Kay Crosier, 91, Oakdale, died Friday, April 7, 2023, at Arbor Care Center in Neligh.

Services will be at 11 a.m. on June 3 at the Oakdale Community Center. John Petersen will officiate with burial in Oakdale Cemetery.

Brockhaus-Harlan Funeral Home in Tilden is in charge of arrangements.

1931-2023

Marietta Kay Crosier was born on Nov. 29, 1931, near Elgin to Harry and Betty (Weeder) Wilkinson. She graduated from Oakdale High School in 1949.

Kay married Raymond “Swede” Crosier on Nov. 20, 1949, at the United Methodist Church in Oakdale. The couple was blessed with two children, Steven and Robin. They made their home in Oakdale.

Kay was an active member of the Methodist church and the United Methodist Women. She was the pianist for the Methodist church for many years and a den mother for the Boy Scouts. Kay enjoyed gardening, growing flowers, bowling, puzzles and quilting. She was an avid reader and was on the library board for many years.

Kay is survived by her spouse, Swede; son and daughter-in-law Steven and Tammy Crosier of Castle Rock, Colo.; daughter Robin Eckert of Oakdale; three grandchildren, Scott Eckert of Lincoln, Alexandria (Tabatha) England of Littleton, Colo., and Jesse (Lo) Crosier of Castle Rock; three great-grandsons, Atlas England, and Maylon and Cedar Crosier; a future great-granddaughter, Quinn England; sister Cheri (Don) Wood of Sergeant Bluff, Iowa; brothers Mark Wilkinson of Evansville, Wyo., and Tom Wilkinson of Oakdale; and sisters-in-law Betty Bennett of Mount Vernon, Wash., and Nancy Wilkinson.

She was preceded in death by her parents; sisters Betty (Ot) Buelter, Barbara (Eldon) Marsh and Harriet (Don) Marsh Smith; brothers Robert Wilkinson and John Wilkinson; and brothers-in-law Al Bennett and Charles (Eunice) Crosier.

