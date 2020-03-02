Marie Woerdemann

WISNER — Services for Marie (Mrs. John) Woerdemann, 92, Wisner, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, March 6, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Wisner. The Rev. Vincent Sunguti will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday with a 7 p.m. vigil and will continue on Friday from 9 a.m. until the time of the service, both at the church.
She died Sunday, March 1, 2020, at Wisner Care Center.
Minnick Funeral Home in Wisner is assisting with the arrangements.
1927-2020
Marie Ann Schroeder was born on April 1, 1927, at Elgin to Frank and Stella (Tierney) Schroeder. She grew up in Elgin and attended St. John Berchman’s School at Raeville.
On Oct. 22, 1946, she was united in marriage to Raymond Bohnenkamp in Elgin. To this union, nine children were born: Phyllis, Jim, Jerry, Rick, Terry, Paul, Tim, Tom and Ann.
The couple lived near Elgin before moving to a farm north of Wisner. The family later moved into Wisner.
Ray passed away on July 22, 1977.
Marie had worked at the Bakery in Wisner, and after Ray’s death, she began working in the cafeteria at Wisner-Pilger Schools for nearly 20 years before retiring.
On Jan. 24, 1980, she was united in marriage to John Woerdemann at St. Francis Cabrini Catholic Church in Omaha.
Marie was a member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, its ladies guild and also taught CCD. She enjoyed cross-stitch, embroidery, crossword puzzles, reading, baking and especially her “Sister Reunions.”
Marie loved spending time with her children and grandchildren.
Survivors include her spouse, John Woerdemann of Wisner; a daughter, Phyllis Deseck of Lincoln; her sons, Jim Bohnenkamp of Oklahoma City, Okla., Rick and Donna Bohnenkamp of Canyon City, Colo., Terry and Carrie Bohnenkamp of Parker, Colo., Paul and Tracie Bohnenkamp of Oklahoma City, Okla., Tim Bohnenkamp of Oklahoma City and Tom and Tammy Bohnenkamp of Lincoln; a daughter, Ann and Steve Mulinix of Lincoln; a daughter-in-law, Mrs. Jerry (Pat) Bohnenkamp of Wisner; 15 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; a great-great-granddaughter; her sisters, Dorothy Strehle of Grand Island, Helen (Rollie) Young of Plainview and Carolyn and Gary Siems of Clearwater.
Marie was preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Stella Schroeder; her spouse, Ray; a son, Jerry; a brother in infancy; and seven sisters.