Weather Alert

Weather Alert

.Ice jams may cause water to infiltrate the lowlands along the
river. A few roads could be impacted.

...FLOOD WATCH FOR AN ICE JAM FLOODING REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH
MONDAY MORNING...

The Flood Watch continues for

* Portions of east central Nebraska...northeast Nebraska and
southeast Nebraska, including the following areas, in east central
Nebraska, Butler, Dodge, Douglas, Sarpy, Saunders and Washington.
In northeast Nebraska, Antelope, Colfax, Cuming, Madison, Platte
and Stanton. In southeast Nebraska, Cass.

* Through Monday morning

* Temperatures averaging the 40s and 50s through the weekend will
continue to slowly melt snow which will go into the river system.
This extra water, combined with the warm temperatures, and
thinning of river ice may cause additional ice break up and
eventual ice jams.

* An ice jam currently exists in the Platte River near Schuyler with
water over Highway 15. Another long duration ice jam remains in
place near Fremont with a few roads impacted.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Do not enter or cross flowing water or water of unknown depth.

A Flood Watch means there is a potential for flooding based on
current forecasts. You should monitor later forecasts and be alert
for possible flood warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding
should be prepared to take action should flooding develop.

&&

Marie Sullivan

Marie Sullivan

MARSHALL, Minn. — Services for Marie Sullivan, 89, of Marshall, Minn., formerly of Norfolk, will be 10 a.m. Monday, March 1, at Holy Redeemer Catholic Church in Marshall. Visitation will be 1-5 p.m. Sunday at the Horvath Remembrance Center in Marshall. Visitation will continue on Monday an hour prior to services at the church.

Interment will follow the service at Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Marshall. Masks are required at all indoor events and social distancing guidelines will be followed.

Memorials may be directed to the Holy Redeemer Catholic School, 501 S. Whitney, Marshall, MN 56258.

She died Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021, in Marshall.

1931-2021

A livestream of the service will be available at www.holy-redeemer.com.

Marie Louise Sullivan was better known as “Mitchie” by family and friends. She was born May 17, 1931, the fourth of 11 children born to Leo and Mary (Baert) Curwick in Ghent, Minn.

Marie was united in marriage to Thomas B. Sullivan on Sept. 22, 1949, at St. Eloi Catholic Church in Ghent. The two spent 49 years together raising their nine children in Marshall and Norfolk.

Upon returning to Marshall in 1977, Marie worked at Woolworth and then Schwan’s. She retired in 1999 and spent her remaining years caring for and worrying about her children and grandchildren. She loved spending time with her family, reading, sewing, needlework, cooking, baking and, most of all, sharing her talents with those she loved. Oh ... and shopping, she loved shopping.

Marie was an active member of Holy Redeemer Church. She helped keep the church clean, participated in the funeral choir and supplied countless salads and desserts for funerals. She was a member of the HRCCW and Catholic Daughters.

Marie was preceded in death by her parents; husband Thomas; daughter Cynthia Schurr; sisters Eileen Thanghe, Alverna DeRoode and Elizabeth Nemitz-Berckes; and brothers Bernard, Edward and Lawrence.

Marie is survived by daughters Kerry (Ken) Braithwait of Wathena, Kan., Erin (Scott) Zlomke of Grand Island and Abigail (Randy) Sullivan-Appel of Marshall; sons Kevin (Crystal) of Grayslake, Ill., Kirby (Mary Claire) of Omaha, James(Terry) of Alexandria, Minn., Murray of Marshall, and Thomas (Wendy) of Stillwater, Minn.; son-in-law Stan Schurr of Eustis; 22 grandchildren; 30 great-grandchildren; and siblings Kay Drown, Leroy (Kay) Curwick, Ginnie Steinfadt and Val (Tom) Jakob.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

