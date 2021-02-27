MARSHALL, Minn. — Services for Marie Sullivan, 89, of Marshall, Minn., formerly of Norfolk, will be 10 a.m. Monday, March 1, at Holy Redeemer Catholic Church in Marshall. Visitation will be 1-5 p.m. Sunday at the Horvath Remembrance Center in Marshall. Visitation will continue on Monday an hour prior to services at the church.
Interment will follow the service at Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Marshall. Masks are required at all indoor events and social distancing guidelines will be followed.
Memorials may be directed to the Holy Redeemer Catholic School, 501 S. Whitney, Marshall, MN 56258.
She died Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021, in Marshall.
1931-2021
A livestream of the service will be available at www.holy-redeemer.com.
Marie Louise Sullivan was better known as “Mitchie” by family and friends. She was born May 17, 1931, the fourth of 11 children born to Leo and Mary (Baert) Curwick in Ghent, Minn.
Marie was united in marriage to Thomas B. Sullivan on Sept. 22, 1949, at St. Eloi Catholic Church in Ghent. The two spent 49 years together raising their nine children in Marshall and Norfolk.
Upon returning to Marshall in 1977, Marie worked at Woolworth and then Schwan’s. She retired in 1999 and spent her remaining years caring for and worrying about her children and grandchildren. She loved spending time with her family, reading, sewing, needlework, cooking, baking and, most of all, sharing her talents with those she loved. Oh ... and shopping, she loved shopping.
Marie was an active member of Holy Redeemer Church. She helped keep the church clean, participated in the funeral choir and supplied countless salads and desserts for funerals. She was a member of the HRCCW and Catholic Daughters.
Marie was preceded in death by her parents; husband Thomas; daughter Cynthia Schurr; sisters Eileen Thanghe, Alverna DeRoode and Elizabeth Nemitz-Berckes; and brothers Bernard, Edward and Lawrence.
Marie is survived by daughters Kerry (Ken) Braithwait of Wathena, Kan., Erin (Scott) Zlomke of Grand Island and Abigail (Randy) Sullivan-Appel of Marshall; sons Kevin (Crystal) of Grayslake, Ill., Kirby (Mary Claire) of Omaha, James(Terry) of Alexandria, Minn., Murray of Marshall, and Thomas (Wendy) of Stillwater, Minn.; son-in-law Stan Schurr of Eustis; 22 grandchildren; 30 great-grandchildren; and siblings Kay Drown, Leroy (Kay) Curwick, Ginnie Steinfadt and Val (Tom) Jakob.