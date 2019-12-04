Marie Smeal, 96, passed away Nov. 15, 2019, at The Meadows Nursing Home at Clearlake, Calif. She and her spouse, George Smeal, were married Oct. 28, 1945. He died March 1, 2016.
She leaves behind two sisters, a brother, two sisters-in-law and nieces and nephews: Lucille Jahn of Stanton Health Center, Esther Dittburner of Humphrey, Delbert Bretschneider of Stanton Health Center; Joyce Bretschneider of Stanton Assisted Living and Darlene Bretschneider of Norfolk Veterans Home.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Arno and Frieda Bretschneider; brothers Herman, Arnold, Rueben and Alfred Bretschneider; and sisters, Anita Brundage, Ruth Grimm and Mildred Svitak.