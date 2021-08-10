Marie Shafer

You have permission to edit this article.
NORFOLK — Services for Marie A. Shafer, 79, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 13, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. James Carretto will officiate. Burial will be in the Old Christ Lutheran Cemetery in rural Norfolk.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral chapel.

1941-2021

Marie Anna Shafer died on Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, at the Stanton Nursing Home after a brief and unexpected battle with cancer.

Marie was born Sept. 5, 1941, at Albion to Henry and Marie (Holvik) Becker. She was baptized and later confirmed at Immanuel Zion South Branch Church in rural Albion.

Marie grew up on the family farm, attending country school through the eighth grade, then Albion High School, graduating in 1959.

She married Marion R. Shafer of Albion on Sept. 23, 1962, at Zion Lutheran Church South Branch in rural Albion. The couple eventually settled in Norfolk, where they raised their family.

Marie loved art, sewing, traveling, beautiful flowers and her much loved kitties, Charlie and Jack.

Marie leaves behind a son, James “Jim” (Terri) Shafer of Stanton; a daughter, Kristine (Mike) Maxwell of Wausa; grandchildren Rachel Shafer of Stanton, Kinyon (Carrie) Maxwell of Omaha, Joseph Maxwell of Omaha, Dillon (Jessica) Maxwell of Page; as well as great-grandchildren and sister Janice Cook of Springfield.

She was preceded in death by her spouse, Marion in 2014; her parents, Henry and Marie; brothers Merlin, Herman “Art” and George; infant granddaughter Jessica; as well as many other family and friends.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.

