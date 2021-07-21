Marie Ruge

NORFOLK — Services for Marie F. Ruge, 95, Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. She died Tuesday, July 20, 2021, at the Heritage of Bel-Air Nursing Home in Norfolk.
In other news
Services for Gene R. Nurnberg, 83, Greensburg, Ky., were June 3 at the Greasy Creek Baptist Church in Greensburg. Wilburn Bonta and Thomas Metcalf officiated. Burial was in the Greasy Creek Cemetery.
NORFOLK — Graveside services for Leonard Schinck, 81, Norfolk, were Tuesday, July 20, at Lake View Cemetery in Lake Andes, S.D. The Rev. Grant H. Graff officiated. Military honors were provided by Veterans Of Foreign Wars Post 3239, Veterans Of Foreign Wars Post 7319, American Legion Post 11…
LINDSAY — Services for Beverly (Kilgore) Schmitt, 68, Newman Grove, will be at 10 a.m. Friday, July 23, at Holy Family Catholic Church in Lindsay. The Rev. Eric Olsen will officiate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.
PIERCE — Memorial services for Debra A. Theisen, 65, Pierce, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 27, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Pierce. The Rev. Dave Liewer will officiate with inurnment at St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery in rural Osmond.
Graveside services for Mona N. (Grosse) Mattern, 81, Bullhead City, Ariz., will be at a later date at Walnut Grove Cemetery (Grimton) north of Orchard.
NORFOLK — Services for Marie F. Ruge, 95, Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. She died Tuesday, July 20, 2021, at the Heritage of Bel-Air Nursing Home in Norfolk.
CREIGHTON — Memorial services for Mary Jundt, 90, Creighton, will be at 11 a.m. Monday, July 26, at Zion Lutheran Church in Creighton. The Rev. Milana Joseph will officiate.
WISNER — Memorial services for Brenda Kollath, 54, Wisner, are pending at Minnick Funeral Home in Wisner. She died Sunday, July 18, 2021, at the Pender Community Hospital in Pender.
LINDSAY — Services for Beverly (Kilgore) Schmitt, 68, Newman Grove, will be at 10 a.m. Friday, July 23, at Holy Family Catholic Church in Lindsay. The Rev. Eric Olsen will officiate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.