You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Marie Ruge

Marie Ruge

NORFOLK — Services for Marie F. Ruge, 95, Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Monday, July 26, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Marshal Hardy will officiate. Inurnment will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 27, at Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.

Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until service time on Monday also at the funeral chapel.

She died Tuesday, July 20, 2021, at Heritage of Bel-Air Nursing Home in Norfolk.

1926-2021

Marie Frances Ruge was born May 17, 1926, in Petersburg, the daughter of August Albert and Maria Elizabeth (Koch) Faust. She attended grade school at St. John’s Catholic School in Petersburg.

She married Melvin A. Ruge on June 25, 1946, at St. John’s Catholic Church in Petersburg. Melvin and Marie made their home in Norfolk after they were married.

Marie loved spending time with her family. She enjoyed growing flowers, gardening and bird watching. Marie had been a resident at Heritage of Bel-Air Nursing Home since December 2020.

She was a member of St. Mary’s-Sacred Heart Parish Catholic Church in Norfolk.

Survivors include her sons, Ron (Barbara) Ruge of Stuart, Fla., Timothy (Jean) Ruge of Plainview and James (Kelly) Ruge of Norfolk; daughter Shirley (Robert) Schiffbauer of Lincoln; daughter-in-law Caroline Ruge of Norfolk; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her spouse, Melvin, who died July 2, 2005; son Samuel Ruge; parents Albert and Elizabeth; siblings Pancrasius Faust, Magdalene Morisch, Vincent Faust, Rose Dreeves, Edward Faust, Raymond Faust, John Faust, Leo Faust and Daniel Faust; and a sister-in-law, Berniece Harrison.

Special thank you to Heritage of Bel-Air Nursing Home staff and to the Faith Regional Hospice caregivers.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.

Tags

In other news

Eloise Stewart

Eloise Stewart

CROFTON — Services for Eloise L. Stewart, 88, Crofton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, July 26, at the Congregational Church of Crofton. The Rev. Christina Driver will officiate. Burial will be in the Crofton City Cemetery.

Karen Fernau

Karen Fernau

NIOBRARA — Visitation for Karen Fernau, 78, Ainsworth, will be 4-6:30 p.m. Monday, July 26, at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Niobrara with a service from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Deloris Crist

Deloris Crist

ATKINSON — Private graveside services for Deloris Crist, 88, O’Neill, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, July 24, at the Woodlawn Cemetery in Atkinson.

Debra Theisen

Debra Theisen

PIERCE — Memorial services for Debra A. Theisen, 65, Pierce, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 27, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Pierce. The Rev. Dave Liewer will officiate with inurnment at St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery in rural Osmond.

Eloise Stewart

Eloise Stewart

CROFTON — Services for Eloise L. Stewart, 88, Crofton, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Crofton. She died Wednesday, July 21, 2021, at Avera Majestic Bluffs in Yankton.

Karen Fernau

Karen Fernau

NIOBRARA — Services for Karen Fernau, 78, Ainsworth, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Niobrara. She died Wednesday, July 21, 2021, at Rock County Long Term Care in Bassett.

Mary Jundt

Mary Jundt

CREIGHTON — Memorial services for Mary Jundt, 90, Creighton, will be at 11 a.m. Monday, July 26, at Zion Lutheran Church in Creighton. The Rev. Milana Joseph will officiate.

Marvin Mandel

Marvin Mandel

DODGE — Memorial services for Marvin Mandel, 81, Dodge, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 24, at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church in Dodge. The Rev. Matt Gutowski will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery.

Gene Nurnberg

Gene Nurnberg

Services for Gene R. Nurnberg, 83, Greensburg, Ky., were June 3 at the Greasy Creek Baptist Church in Greensburg. Wilburn Bonta and Thomas Metcalf officiated. Burial was in the Greasy Creek Cemetery.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara