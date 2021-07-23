Marie Ruge

NORFOLK — Services for Marie F. Ruge, 95, Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Monday, July 26, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Marshal Hardy will officiate. Inurnment will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 27, at Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.
Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until service time on Monday also at the funeral chapel.
She died Tuesday, July 20, 2021, at Heritage of Bel-Air Nursing Home in Norfolk.
1926-2021
Marie Frances Ruge was born May 17, 1926, in Petersburg, the daughter of August Albert and Maria Elizabeth (Koch) Faust. She attended grade school at St. John’s Catholic School in Petersburg.
She married Melvin A. Ruge on June 25, 1946, at St. John’s Catholic Church in Petersburg. Melvin and Marie made their home in Norfolk after they were married.
Marie loved spending time with her family. She enjoyed growing flowers, gardening and bird watching. Marie had been a resident at Heritage of Bel-Air Nursing Home since December 2020.
She was a member of St. Mary’s-Sacred Heart Parish Catholic Church in Norfolk.
Survivors include her sons, Ron (Barbara) Ruge of Stuart, Fla., Timothy (Jean) Ruge of Plainview and James (Kelly) Ruge of Norfolk; daughter Shirley (Robert) Schiffbauer of Lincoln; daughter-in-law Caroline Ruge of Norfolk; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her spouse, Melvin, who died July 2, 2005; son Samuel Ruge; parents Albert and Elizabeth; siblings Pancrasius Faust, Magdalene Morisch, Vincent Faust, Rose Dreeves, Edward Faust, Raymond Faust, John Faust, Leo Faust and Daniel Faust; and a sister-in-law, Berniece Harrison.
Special thank you to Heritage of Bel-Air Nursing Home staff and to the Faith Regional Hospice caregivers.
