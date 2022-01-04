You have permission to edit this article.
Marie Porter

Marie Porter

COLUMBUS — Services for Marie Porter, 90, Columbus, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 6, at the First United Methodist Church in Columbus. The Rev. Cindi Stewart will officiate with burial at 2:30 p.m. Thursday at Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at Gass-Haney Funeral Home and will continue an hour prior to services on Thursday at the church.

Marie Porter died Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, at Emerald Care & Rehab of Columbus.

1931-2021

Marie Porter was born on Nov. 13, 1931, in Anoka, to Ludwig and Eva (Wetzler) Guthmiller. Her family moved to O’Neill when she was in first grade and went all through school in O’Neill, graduating from O’Neill High School in 1950.

Marie married Eugene W. “Gene” Porter on Feb. 25, 1951. They moved to Columbus in 1958, where they became very active in the First United Methodist Church.

Marie worked several jobs as her children were growing up. She then went to work for First National Bank. In 1981, Marie and Gene moved to Norfolk, where they again became active in the Methodist Church.

Marie enjoyed many activities; quilting was a favorite. She enjoyed traveling with her spouse when he was still living and going on trips with her children in later years. Her friends were so special to her, and she almost never turned down a chance to spend time with any of them.

Volunteering was a big part of Marie’s life. She was always ready to help with anything, She volunteered with the Red Cross at the Blood Mobile for 15 years. She also worked with Meals on Wheels, just to name a couple.

Marie moved back to Columbus in August 2016 to be closer to her kids. Again she became involved in the Methodist Church and picked up with some of her old friends and made some new ones.

Marie is survived by a daughter, LaDonna (Dale) Anderson of Columbus; two sons, Mark (Penny Graul) Porter of Lincoln and Rex (Karla) Porter of Columbus; grandsons Jason Rumler, Chauncey Porter and Mitchell Porter; a granddaughter, Jessie Porter; and nieces and nephews.

Marie was preceded in death by her parents, Ludwig and Eva Guthmiller; her spouse, Eugene W. “Gene” Porter; and a sister, Eva Springer.

Memorials may be directed to those of the family’s choice.

Condolences may be sent to www.gasshaney.com.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

