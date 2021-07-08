RANDOLPH — Services for Marie Lenhoff, 96, Randolph, are pending at Johnson Funeral Home in Randolph. She died Thursday, July 8, 2021, at Colonial Manor in Randolph.
In other news
WAYNE — Services for Roberta J. Carman, 101, Wayne, will be at 11 a.m. Friday, July 9, at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Wayne. Burial will be in Greenwood Cemetery in Wayne.
FREMONT — Memorial services for Helen L. (Jensen) Caveny, 93, formerly of Wisner and Norfolk, will be at a later date under the direction of Dugan Funeral Chapel of Fremont. She died Tuesday, July 6, 2021.
CREIGHTON — Graveside services for Joyce Emory, 84, Creighton, will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 13, at Greenwood Cemetery in Creighton. The Rev. Milana Joseph will officiate.
RANDOLPH — Services for Marie Lenhoff, 96, Randolph, are pending at Johnson Funeral Home in Randolph. She died Thursday, July 8, 2021, at Colonial Manor in Randolph.
WAYNE — Services for Dwaine H. Rethwisch, 92, Wayne, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, July 12, at Grace Lutheran Church in Wayne. Burial will be in the Greenwood Cemetery.
NORFOLK — Services for Herman G. “Butch” Schumacher, 74, Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. He died Thursday, July 8, 2021, at St. Joseph’s Rehabilitation and Care Center in Norfolk.
WAYNE — Services for Dwaine H. Rethwisch, 92, Wayne, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, July 12, at Grace Lutheran Church in Wayne. Burial will be in the Greenwood Cemetery.
NORFOLK — Services for Doris Wiedeman, 87, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 9, at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. The Rev. David Goehmann will officiate with burial in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.
TILDEN — Memorial services for Rita Eickhoff, 72, Tilden, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, July 8, at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church in Tilden. The Rev. Pat Nields will officiate with burial in Tilden City Cemetery.