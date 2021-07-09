Marie Lenhoff

RANDOLPH — Services for Marie A. Lenhoff, 96, Randolph, will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 13, at St. Jane Frances de Chantal Catholic Church in Randolph. The Rev. Timothy Forget and Deacon Doug Tunink will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Monday with a 4 p.m. Christian Mothers rosary and a 7 p.m. parish vigil, all at the church.
She died Thursday, July 8, 2021, at Colonial Manor in Randolph.
Johnson Funeral Home of Randolph is in charge of the arrangements.
1924-2021
Marie Angeline Lenhoff was born July 18, 1924, on a farm 9 miles northeast of Randolph, the daughter of James and Mayme (Abts) Dendinger. She attended Cedar County District 68 Prairie Hill rural school near Randolph for eight years and was a 1941 graduate of St. Jane Frances de Chantal Catholic High School in Randolph.
Marie attended Wayne State College and NBI business college in Sioux City. In 1942, Marie was employed at A.J. Lammers Insurance and Real Estate office in Hartington, where she worked until she was married.
On Aug. 22, 1945, Marie married Donald Lenhoff at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Belden. The couple resided at Independence, Kan., until Don was discharged from the service. They began farming in the Randolph vicinity until selling farm in 1981. They moved into Randolph in March 1978.
Marie enjoyed her family and friends. She and Don belonged to Merry Mixer Club that started early in their marriage, and it became an active part of their lives. In retirement, Marie and Don continued to be active with the Senior Center, golf, bowling and extensive traveling.
She was a member St. Jane Frances de Chantal Catholic Church in Randolph; member of St. Frances Guild and Circle 4 and past officer of guild and circle; a member of Christian Mothers and past officer; a charter member of Merry Mixers Club; served on board of education of St. Frances Catholic School and taught C.C.D. for six years. She was a member and officer of Colonial Manor Auxiliary; served as secretary of St. Frances Cemetery Association for 10 years and served on Randolph Senior Citizens Center board of directors.
Survivors include her children: Donald Jr. and Linda Lenhoff of Lincoln, Mary Lou and William Ernest of Surprise, Ariz., William and Diana Lenhoff of Lincoln, Randy and Deb Lenhoff of Omaha, Tim and Sue Lenhoff of Randolph, Donna Lenhoff and Barry Hagins of Tucson, Ariz.; 11 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; a sister-in-law, Frances Lenhoff of Randolph; and a brother-in-law, Donovan Pflanz of Norfolk.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her spouse, Donald in 2010; twin son and daughter Nick and Vicky; and a daughter-in-law, Cindy Lenhoff.
Her three grandchildren, Scotty Lenhoff, and twins Mindy and Regina Lenhoff; three sisters, and many brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.
Concelebrants for the service will be Bishop William J. Dendinger of Grand Island, Marie’s cousin; Father Jim Kunz of Rochester, Minn., and Father John Kunz of Mankato, Minn., Marie’s nephews. Music will be provided by organist and cantor LaRee Gubbels and cantor Randy Borst.
Pallbearers will be Marie’s grandsons: Chris Lenhoff, Jason Lenhoff, Nick Lenhoff, Brandon Lenhoff, Chad Price and Jay Wagner. Honorary pallbearers will be Marie’s granddaughters.
Online sympathies and be left at www.johnsonfuneralhomes.net. The visitation and funeral will be livestreamed on the funeral home’s tribute wall or at Johnson Funeral Homes Facebook page.