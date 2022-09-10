 Skip to main content
Marie Kimball

NORFOLK — Services for Marie C. Kimball, 91, Norfolk, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. Marie Kimball died Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, at Heritage of Bel Air in Norfolk.

In other news

NIOBRARA — Memorial services for Betty J. “Bea” Canning, 67, Niobrara, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, at the Niobrara Evangelical Lutheran Church.

STANTON — Services for Louis Kerbel, 71, Stanton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 15, at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Stanton. The Rev. Pat McLaughlin will officiate with burial at a later date in Rosedale Covenant Cemetery in Bristow.

NORFOLK — Services for Louis Kerbel, 71, Stanton, are pending at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. Louis Kerbel died Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, at his residence.

CREIGHTON — Services for Marjorie Stokes, 107, Creighton, will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 15, at Faith United Church in Creighton. The Rev. Cathy Cole will officiate with burial in Greenwood Cemetery in Creighton.

BAZILE MILLS — Services for Sylvia Hrbek, 99, Creighton, will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 8, at Christ Lutheran Church in Bazile Mills. The Rev. Terry Huber will officiate with burial in Greenwood Cemetery in Creighton.

CREIGHTON — Services for Dean Andrew Sternberg, 10-month-old son of Breanna Stanley and Andrew Sternberg of Bloomfield, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 13, at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton. The Rev. David Mhagama will officiate with burial in Bloomfield City Cemetery in Bloomfield.

ELGIN — Services for David C. Linnaus, 68, Oakdale, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Elgin. The Rev. Joseph Sund will officiate. Burial will be at the Oakdale Cemetery in Oakdale.

ELGIN — Services for David C. Linnaus, 68, Oakdale, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Elgin. The Rev. Joseph Sund will officiate. Burial will be at the Oakdale Cemetery in Oakdale.

FREMONT — A private service for Chad M. Cutts, 51, formerly of Norfolk, will be at a later date. A celebration of life will begin at 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, at Doe’s Place, 148 N. Main St., in Fremont.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

