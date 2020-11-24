NORFOLK — Memorial services for Marie Harper, 100, Battle Creek, will be at a later date. She died Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, at Community Pride Care Center in Battle Creek.
Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk is in charge of arrangements.
NORFOLK — Private services for John Pick, 65, Norfolk, will be at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Scott Schilmoeller will officiate with burial in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk. A rosary will be held prior to the service.
LAUREL — Services for John A. Heegle, 81, Randolph, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Laurel. He died Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
STANTON — Private services for Susan M. Gildea, 57, Beatrice, formerly of Norfolk, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 28, at Stanton Cemetery in Stanton. Marshall Hardy will officiate.
WOOD LAKE — Graveside services for Albert L. “Bill” Mitchell, 91, Ainsworth, formerly of Wood Lake, will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 25, at Mount Hope Cemetery in Wood Lake. Military honors will be conducted by Wood Lake American Legion Post 202.
BLOOMFIELD — Private services for Harry Sage Jr., 83, Bloomfield, will be Saturday, Nov. 28, at Christ Memorial United Methodist Church in Bloomfield. The Rev. Lynde Linde will officiate. Public graveside services will follow at about 11 a.m. at Bloomfield City Cemetery. Military honors will…
NORFOLK — Services for Deborah E. “Deb” Livingston, 59, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 28, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. Private burial will follow the service.
LINCOLN — A celebration of life for Kenneth B. Smith, 77, Lincoln, will take place in the spring.
HUMPHREY — Services for Eugene “Gene” Labenz, 89, Humphrey, will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 25, at St. Francis Catholic Church in Humphrey. The Rev. Eric Olsen will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery.
