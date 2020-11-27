BATTLE CREEK — Memorial services for Marie Harper, 100, of Battle Creek will be held at a later date.
Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk is in charge of arrangements.
She died Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, at the Community Pride Care Center in Battle Creek.
1920-2020
Marie Johanna Barry Harper was born to Henry and Anna (Gebauer) Barry near Akron, Colo., on June 23, 1920. She was confirmed at St. John Lutheran Church in Battle Creek on May 13, 1935. Marie moved to the Battle Creek area in 1930 and attended school through the 10th grade. Marie worked at a maternity home in Akron and then she worked at Lockheed Martin Defense Plant in Burbank, Calif., during World War II. Marie did domestic work for the Preusker family in Battle Creek and the Maybon family in Madison. She later worked at Battle Creek Public School for several years and retired from Goodyear in Norfolk in 1986.
On Oct. 17, 1945, Marie was united in marriage to Richard Harper. To this union seven children were born: Barry, Ellen, Kenny, Jim, John, Gail and Terry.
Marie was a lifetime member of St. John Lutheran Church in Battle Creek. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends and playing 10-point pitch and canasta. She loved watching the Cubbies and Kansas City Royals baseball teams.
Marie is survived by her children, Barry Harper of Newman Grove, Ellen Wilson of Omaha, Kenny Harper of Verdel, Jim Harper of Battle Creek, John Harper of Verdel and Gail Harper of Battle Creek; eight grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandson; sister-in-law Jeanie Barry of Battle Creek; brother-in-law Ray Eisenach of Sun City West, Ariz.; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her son, Terry; five brothers, Fred, George, Bill, Louie and Joe; and two sisters, Anna Marquardt and Minnie Eisenach.
Memorials may be directed to Community Pride Care Center in Battle Creek.
Condolences may be sent to Barry Harper at 102 County Line Road, Newman Grove, NE 68758.