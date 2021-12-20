You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Marie Hansen

ATKINSON — Services for Marie E. Hansen, 91, of Atkinson will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 22, at the Presbyterian Church in Atkinson. Burial will be in the Woodlawn Cemetery in Atkinson.

Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Tuesday at Seger Funeral Home in Atkinson with a 7 p.m. prayer service. Visitation will continue at 9 a.m. Wednesday before services at the church.

Marie Hansen died Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, at Parkside Manor in Stuart.

Tags

In other news

Sharon Bennett

Sharon Bennett

NORFOLK — Services for Sharon A. Bennett, 79, of Norfolk will be at a later date. Home for Funerals is in charge of arrangements.

Frances Anson

Frances Anson

EWING — Services for Frances Anson, 68, Ewing, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 21, at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Ewing. The Rev. John Norman will officiate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery in Ewing.

Norma Murray

Norma Murray

NORFOLK — It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt and sister, Norma J. Murray, from complications due to Alzheimer’s.

Patricia Frahm

Patricia Frahm

PLAINVIEW — A celebration of life memorial service for Patricia Frahm, 73, of Plainview will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 20, at the United Methodist Church in Plainview with inurnment at a later date.

Betty Crawford

Betty Crawford

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Betty J. Crawford, 64, of Norfolk will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 21, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Randy Rasmussen will officiate.

Donna James

Donna James

NORFOLK — Services for Donna M. James, 92, of Norfolk, will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021, at the First Presbyterian Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Brian Johnson will officiate. Burial will be in Crown Hill Cemetery in Madison.

Patricia Starman

Patricia Starman

ELGIN — Services for Patricia L. “Pat” Starman, 89, of Elgin are pending with Levander Funeral Home of Elgin.

Dennis Lichty

Dennis Lichty

NORFOLK — Services for Dennis Lichty, 79, Norfolk, formerly of Plainview and Wayne, will be held at a future date in the spring.

Patricia Frahm

Patricia Frahm

PLAINVIEW — Memorial services for Patricia Frahm, 73, of Plainview will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 20, at the United Methodist Church in Plainview with inurnment at a later date.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara