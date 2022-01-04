NORFOLK — Memorial services for Marie T. Finochiaro, 87, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 7, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Patrick McLaughlin will officiate. Burial will be in Omaha National Cemetery at a later date.
Visitation with family will begin an hour prior to the service at the church.
Marie Finochiaro died Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021, at Heritage of Bel-Air in Norfolk.
Home for Funerals in Norfolk is in charge of arrangements.
1934-2021
The Mass will be livestreamed on the funeral home’s website.
Marie Theresa was born Aug. 18, 1934, to Andrew and Marie (Wondrak) Schoene in The Bronx, N.Y. In 1952, she graduated from St. Vincent Ferrer High School. Marie worked as an administrative assistant at New York Life Insurance prior to her marriage.
On Aug. 31, 1957, Marie married Kenneth Finochiaro at Holy Family Church in The Bronx. Three children were born of this union.
Marie dedicated her life to serving her family as a devoted spouse and mother. She enjoyed making ceramics with her children in their younger years. She was a published poet and recognized by the State of Minnesota for her poetry. She was an avid Bingo player who had her Bingo markers ready at any opportunity. She loved to travel throughout Nebraska, as well as to Las Vegas and abroad to Europe.
Marie most enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She and Kenneth were two peas in a pod; they enjoyed each other’s company on a daily basis. Her strong Catholic faith served as her foundation throughout her life.
She is survived by her three children, Debbie (John) Smith of Pomona, N.Y., Ken (Susan) Finochiaro of Norfolk and Donna (Chuck) MacDowell of Middletown, N.Y.; sisters Loretta Regruto, Madeline Wachausen and Theresa Heller; six grandchildren; three step-grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.homeforfuneralsinc.com.