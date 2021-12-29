NORFOLK — Services for Marie T. Finochiaro, 87, Norfolk, are pending with Home for Funerals in Norfolk. Marie Finochiaro died Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021, at Heritage of Bel-Air in Norfolk.
In other news
BASSETT — Services for Eleanor R. Ammon, 90, Bassett, will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 30, at the United Methodist Church in Bassett. Burial will be in the Sybrant Cemetery near Bassett.
WINSIDE — Services for Daniel L. “Dan” Baer, 71, Winside, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 31, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Terry Buol will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk. Military rites will be conducted by the American Legion Post 16 and…
WAYNE — Services for Barvetta L. McLain, 87, Carroll, are pending at Hasemann Funeral Home in Wayne. Barvetta McLain died Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021, at the Providence Medical Center in Wayne.
WAKEFIELD — Services for Ruth G. Nelson Miner, 91, Wakefield, will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 29, at the Evangelical Covenant Church in Wakefield. Burial will be in the Wakefield Cemetery.
AINSWORTH — Memorial services for Marvin D. Hart, 77, Long Pine, will be at 2 p.m. Friday, Dec. 31, at the Evangelical Free Church east of Ainsworth. Private inurnment will be in the Buffalo Flats Cemetery northeast of Ainsworth.
NORFOLK — Memorial services for Lon L. Dubois, 80, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 29, at Grace Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Revs. Ray Wilke and Christopher Asbury will officiate. Inurnment will be in the New Lutheran Cemetery in Norfolk.
CROFTON — Services for Brenda Foxhoven, 60, Crofton, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Crofton. Brenda Foxhoven died Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton.
AINSWORTH — Services for Richard E. Sisson, 79, Ainsworth, will be at 10 a.m. Friday Dec. 31, at Hoch Funeral Home in Ainsworth. Burial will be in the Ainsworth Cemetery with military honors by Ainsworth American Legion Post 79.
HUMPHREY — Services for Elizabeth Bender, 91, Humphrey, will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 31, at St. Francis Catholic Church in Humphrey. The Rev. Eric Olsen will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery.