You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Marie Eichelberger

Marie Eichelberger

BEEMER — Services for Marie M. Eichelberger, 95, Beemer, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 15, at the Beemer Mennonite Church in Beemer. Burial will be in the Beemer Cemetery.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday and will continue on Thursday from 9 a.m. until the time of the service, both at the church. Masks are encouraged for the visitation and funeral.

She died Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, at Franciscan Healthcare in West Point.

Minnick Funeral Home in Wisner is assisting the family with the arrangements.

1924-2020

Marie Margaret (Oswald) Eichelberger was born Dec. 2, 1924, rural Beemer, to Joseph (JR) and Anna (Oswald) Oswald. She was baptized at the Plum Creek Mennonite Church in rural Beemer. Marie attended Cuming County Rural School District 7.

On June 6, 1948, she was united in marriage to Harold Eichelberger at the Plum Creek Mennonite Church. The couple lived on a farm near Beemer until moving into Beemer in 2001. Marie moved to the Colonial Haven Nursing Home in 2015.

She was an active member of the Beemer Mennonite Church, belonging to the Mennonite Women, teaching Sunday and Bible school and belonging to a church sextet. She had learned how to play the accordion on her own.

Marie loved to spend time with her family, especially the grandchildren.

Survivors include her sons and their families: Ron Eichelberger of Beemer and family Brock and Bethany Eichelberger and children, Sam, Alyssa, Brady, Braxton and Maddie; Nick and Erica Eichelberger and family, Journey and Cooper; son Joe and Rita Eichelberger of Beemer and family Nathan and Mindy Eichelberger and family Abra, Tate, Braden, Hunter and Emma; Jesse and Sarah Eichelberger and children Conner and Grady; Eric and Emily Eichelberger and son their Breck; son Roy Eichelberger of Beemer and family Ryan and Heidi Eichelberger; Holli Dale and children Allison, Abbey and Ethan; Lexi and Jon Martin and children Zach, Elsie and Emma; Courtney and Adam Hass and children Aidan and Issac; Sadie and Alex Schulz and children Jaxon, Ella, and Leo; son Glenn and Karen Eichelberger of Wisner and family Tony and Rachel Eichelberger and children Canaan and Emmett; Tim and Emma Eichelberger; her brothers, Merlin and Betty Oswald of Beemer and Marvin Oswald of Allen; a brother-in-law, John Bellar of Norfolk; a sister-in-law, Marilyn Oswald of Beemer; several nieces and nephews.

Marie was preceded in death by her parents, JR and Anna Oswald; her spouse, Harold on Aug. 8, 2007; a daughter-in-law, Mary; a brother, Elmer and Doris Oswald; and her sisters, Mildred and Vernon White, Ella (Joe) Ehrisman and Delores Bellar.

A luncheon at the American Legion Hall will follow the burial.

The funeral will be live streamed at www.facebook.com/minnickfuneralserviceinc.

Tags

In other news

Marilyn Vogel

Marilyn Vogel

NORFOLK — Services for Marilyn A. Vogel, 90, Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. She died Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020, at her home in Norfolk.

Connie Barnes

Connie Barnes

NORFOLK — Services for Connie Barnes, 60, Norfolk, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. She died Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020, at her home in Norfolk.

Charles Mulhair

Charles Mulhair

NIOBRARA — Private services for Charles Mulhair, 82, Niobrara, will be held Saturday, Oct. 17, under the direction of Brockhaus Funeral Home in Niobrara. Military honors will be provided by Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4834, American Legion Post 224 and U.S. Navy Honor Guard.

Norma Ehlers

Norma Ehlers

WAYNE —  Memorial services for Norma Ehlers, 89, Wayne, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 17, at the First United Methodist Church in Wayne.

Merritt Warren

Merritt Warren

CREIGHTON — Private services for Merritt C. Warren, 97, Creighton, will be Saturday, Oct. 17, at Faith United Church in Creighton. The Revs. Bev Hieb and Cathy Cole will officiate with burial in Greenwood Cemetery in Creighton. Military honors will be provided by Veterans of Foreign Wars Pos…

Colette Liermann

Colette Liermann

WISNER — Services for Colette K. Liermann, 66, Wisner, will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 20, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Wisner. Burial will be in the Wisner Cemetery.

Don Gartner

Don Gartner

O’NEILL — Services for Don Gartner, 92, Chambers, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 16, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in O’Neill. Burial will be in the O’Neill Cemetery with military rites by Chambers American Legion Post 320.

Marilyn Brockman

Marilyn Brockman

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Marilyn M. Brockman, 82, Norfolk, will be at a later date.

Gustavo Lopez Cano

Gustavo Lopez Cano

NORFOLK — Services for Gustavo C. Lopez Cano, 69, Norfolk, are pending with Home for Funerals in Norfolk. He died Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara