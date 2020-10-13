Marie Eichelberger

BEEMER — Services for Marie M. Eichelberger, 95, Beemer, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 15, at the Beemer Mennonite Church in Beemer. Burial will be in the Beemer Cemetery.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday and will continue on Thursday from 9 a.m. until the time of the service, both at the church. Masks are encouraged for the visitation and funeral.
She died Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, at Franciscan Healthcare in West Point.
Minnick Funeral Home in Wisner is assisting the family with the arrangements.
1924-2020
Marie Margaret (Oswald) Eichelberger was born Dec. 2, 1924, rural Beemer, to Joseph (JR) and Anna (Oswald) Oswald. She was baptized at the Plum Creek Mennonite Church in rural Beemer. Marie attended Cuming County Rural School District 7.
On June 6, 1948, she was united in marriage to Harold Eichelberger at the Plum Creek Mennonite Church. The couple lived on a farm near Beemer until moving into Beemer in 2001. Marie moved to the Colonial Haven Nursing Home in 2015.
She was an active member of the Beemer Mennonite Church, belonging to the Mennonite Women, teaching Sunday and Bible school and belonging to a church sextet. She had learned how to play the accordion on her own.
Marie loved to spend time with her family, especially the grandchildren.
Survivors include her sons and their families: Ron Eichelberger of Beemer and family Brock and Bethany Eichelberger and children, Sam, Alyssa, Brady, Braxton and Maddie; Nick and Erica Eichelberger and family, Journey and Cooper; son Joe and Rita Eichelberger of Beemer and family Nathan and Mindy Eichelberger and family Abra, Tate, Braden, Hunter and Emma; Jesse and Sarah Eichelberger and children Conner and Grady; Eric and Emily Eichelberger and son their Breck; son Roy Eichelberger of Beemer and family Ryan and Heidi Eichelberger; Holli Dale and children Allison, Abbey and Ethan; Lexi and Jon Martin and children Zach, Elsie and Emma; Courtney and Adam Hass and children Aidan and Issac; Sadie and Alex Schulz and children Jaxon, Ella, and Leo; son Glenn and Karen Eichelberger of Wisner and family Tony and Rachel Eichelberger and children Canaan and Emmett; Tim and Emma Eichelberger; her brothers, Merlin and Betty Oswald of Beemer and Marvin Oswald of Allen; a brother-in-law, John Bellar of Norfolk; a sister-in-law, Marilyn Oswald of Beemer; several nieces and nephews.
Marie was preceded in death by her parents, JR and Anna Oswald; her spouse, Harold on Aug. 8, 2007; a daughter-in-law, Mary; a brother, Elmer and Doris Oswald; and her sisters, Mildred and Vernon White, Ella (Joe) Ehrisman and Delores Bellar.
A luncheon at the American Legion Hall will follow the burial.
The funeral will be live streamed at www.facebook.com/minnickfuneralserviceinc.