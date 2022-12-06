 Skip to main content
Marie Byram

NORFOLK — Services for Marie A. (Rix) Byram, 91, Lincoln, formerly of Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 8, at First Baptist Church, 404 W. Benjamin Ave., in Norfolk. The Rev. Caleb Lind will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk.

Marie Byram died Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, at The Monarch in Lincoln.

The funeral service will be livestreamed on the funeral home’s website.

Marie Anne was born to Frank and Edna (Randell) Rix on July 24, 1931, in Norfolk. She attended District 20 Spring Branch School through the eighth grade and graduated from Norfolk High School in 1948. She graduated from the Norfolk College of Business, where she excelled in shorthand and typing.

Marie was the secretary to the superintendent of schools in Yankton and later worked for WJAG as the office manager and then worked as a claims deputy for the Nebraska Department of Labor for 22 years. Upon her retirement, Gov. Ben Nelson commissioned her as an Admiral in the Great Nebraska Navy for her many years of service to the state.

She was a member of the Deborah Rebekah Lodge No. 63 for 68 years and served as Noble Grand five times and was also a 47-year member of the Beulah Chapter No. 40 Order of Eastern Star, where she held many officer positions including being Worthy Matron twice. She was an honorary member of the Norfolk Antique Auto Club and the Oddfellow Manor board, where she was secretary for many years.

Marie enjoyed traveling, which included the countries of Israel, Germany, England, Scotland, Wales, Ireland, Australia and Canada. She enjoyed going to Connecticut to visit her daughter, son-in-law and two granddaughters when they lived there, and she loved going into New York City and attending numerous Broadway plays and also she never missed her granddaughters dance recitals.

She was baptized and confirmed at the First Congregational Church in Norfolk and later joined the First Baptist Church in Norfolk in which she was a member for over 50 years.

In 2021, Marie sold her home which she lived in for 68 years and moved to Lincoln to be closer to her daughter.

Marie is survived by her daughter, Jean (spouse Alan) Crary of Lincoln; granddaughters Laura (spouse Joshua) Barker of Bellevue, and Diane Crary (Logan Davis) of Omaha; brother Merle (spouse Jeanne) Rix of Norfolk; and sister Jean Schemm of Valentine.

She was preceded in death by her parents; nephew Mark Schemm; brother-in-law Harland Schemm; two best friends Mildred Jones and Kris Colwell; and faithful dog Muffin.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be sent to the First Baptist Church or Order of Eastern Star Service Dog Project c/o Jean Crary, 4101 S. 80th St., Lincoln, NE 68506.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.homeforfuneralsinc.com.

