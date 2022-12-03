NORFOLK — Services for Marie A. Byram, 91, Norfolk, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. Marie Byram died Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, at The Monarch by Eastmont in Lincoln.
NORFOLK — Memorial services for Sheila Ann Tift, 52, Norfolk, will be at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6, at First Christian Church, 1408 E. Benjamin Ave., in Norfolk. Sheila Ann Tift died Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022.
PIERCE — Memorial services for Carol J. Peterson, 88, Pierce, will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6, at Stonacek Memorial Chapel in Pierce. The Rev. Terry Buol will officiate. Private memorial services will be at a later date.
NORFOLK — Services for Thomas F. Vavak, 82, Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Thomas Vavak died Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, at the Heritage of Bel-Air Nursing Home in Norfolk.
NORFOLK — Memorial services for Susan K. “Susie” Beltz, 64, Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Eric Gradberg will officiate. Inurnment will be at a later date in the spring of 2023.
PIERCE — Services for Leonard F. Hoffmann, 93, Pierce, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Pierce. The Rev. Kevin Vogel will officiate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery in rural Pierce.
NORFOLK — Services for Carolyn J. Masters, 78, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, at Community Bible Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Arin Hess will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.
Janice Kay Hupp was born in Madison on Oct. 23, 1942, the daughter of Arvid and Margaret Sunderman. She was raised on a dairy farm 8 miles west of town with her three siblings.
HARTINGTON — Services for James L. Wohlman, 73, of Hartington will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 5, at the Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Hartington with the Rev. Owen Korte officiating. Burial will be in the Hartington City Cemetery at a later date. Military honors will be provided by the Har…
