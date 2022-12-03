 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Marie Byram

NORFOLK — Services for Marie A. Byram, 91, Norfolk, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. Marie Byram died Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, at The Monarch by Eastmont in Lincoln.

Tags

In other news

Sheila Ann Tift

Sheila Ann Tift

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Sheila Ann Tift, 52, Norfolk, will be at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6, at First Christian Church, 1408 E. Benjamin Ave., in Norfolk. Sheila Ann Tift died Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022.

Carol Peterson

Carol Peterson

PIERCE — Memorial services for Carol J. Peterson, 88, Pierce, will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6, at Stonacek Memorial Chapel in Pierce. The Rev. Terry Buol will officiate. Private memorial services will be at a later date.

Thomas Vavak

Thomas Vavak

NORFOLK — Services for Thomas F. Vavak, 82, Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Thomas Vavak died Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, at the Heritage of Bel-Air Nursing Home in Norfolk.

Susan Beltz

Susan Beltz

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Susan K. “Susie” Beltz, 64, Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Eric Gradberg will officiate. Inurnment will be at a later date in the spring of 2023.

Leonard Hoffmann

Leonard Hoffmann

PIERCE — Services for Leonard F. Hoffmann, 93, Pierce, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Pierce. The Rev. Kevin Vogel will officiate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery in rural Pierce.

Carolyn Masters

Carolyn Masters

NORFOLK — Services for Carolyn J. Masters, 78, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, at Community Bible Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Arin Hess will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.

Janice Hupp

Janice Hupp

Janice Kay Hupp was born in Madison on Oct. 23, 1942, the daughter of Arvid and Margaret Sunderman. She was raised on a dairy farm 8 miles west of town with her three siblings.

James Wohlman

James Wohlman

HARTINGTON — Services for James L. Wohlman, 73, of Hartington will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 5, at the Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Hartington with the Rev. Owen Korte officiating. Burial will be in the Hartington City Cemetery at a later date. Military honors will be provided by the Har…

Marie Byram

Marie Byram

NORFOLK — Services for Marie A. Byram, 91, Norfolk, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. Marie Byram died Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, at The Monarch by Eastmont in Lincoln.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara