1926-2022
Marianne Olberding, a loving mother and grandmother, died March 7, 2022, in Omaha.
Marianne was born March 28, 1926, in Randolph to Scott and Margaret (Lenhoff) Van Slyke. She married Norbert Olberding on Sept. 15, 1952, at St. Frances de Chantal Church in Randolph. The couple had three children, Jean, Holly and Lisa, and lived in Randolph until shortly after Norbert’s death in 2006.
After a brief teaching career in a one-room schoolhouse near Randolph, Marianne worked for Trans-World Airlines based in Kansas City. A few years into her time there, she moved back to Randolph and married Norbert, setting up a house, welcoming their three daughters, and supporting Norbert as he ran the grain elevator in Randolph.
Marianne and Norbert were active in Randolph, both at their church, St. Frances de Chantal, and throughout the community.
Marianne loved time spent with her family and friends, enjoyed puzzles and crafts, and cherished her travels with Norbert during their time together. She will be remembered for all the ways she demonstrated her love — always-on-time birthday cards, a never-ending supply of cookies and big hugs to name a few — and for her strong spirit that her children and grandchildren hope to emulate.
She was preceded in death by her beloved spouse, Norbert; her parents; and her three older brothers, Marvin, Lowell and Russell.
She is survived by her children and their spouses, Jean (Norm) Buss of Lincoln, Holly (Pat) Meuret of Brunswick, and Lisa (Jim) Butcher of Las Vegas, Nev. She also is survived by her grandchildren, Eric Buss, Adam Buss, Jennie Blodgett, Trisha Howard, Toni Guthrie, John Meuret, James Meuret and Justin Meuret; and step grandchildren, Jimmy Butcher and Savannah Butcher; 24 great-grandchildren; and sister-in-law Rose Edna Rohde of Randolph.
