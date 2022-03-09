RANDOLPH — Services for Marianne Olberding, 95, Randolph, are pending at Home for Funerals–Randolph.
Marianne Olberding died Monday, March 7, 2022, in Omaha.
CREIGHTON — Services for Ethel E. Weinrich Waldow, 93, Creighton, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton. Ethel Weinrich Waldow died Sunday, March 6, 2022, at Avera Creighton Care Centre.
COLUMBUS — Services for Betty L. Benson, 74, Hastings, formerly of Columbus, will be at 11 a.m. Friday, March 11, at the First United Methodist Church in Columbus. The Rev. Cindi Stewart will officiate. Burial will be at a later date.
PIERCE — Services for Elvena B. Herbolsheimer, 88, Pierce, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 8, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in rural Pierce. The Rev. Jacob Tuma will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect View Cemetery in rural Pierce.
NORFOLK — Memorial services for Marvin R. Pospisil, 91, Norfolk, will be at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, March 12, at the Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Chris Asbury will officiate. Inurnment will be at the Stanton City Cemetery in Stanton. Military rites will be conducted by the Vetera…
EWING — Services for Bonnie Welke, 76, Ainsworth, formerly of Ewing, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 12, at the United Methodist-Presbyterian Church in Ewing. The Rev. Janene Reynolds will officiate. Burial will be in the Ewing City Cemetery.
MADISON — Memorial services for Deloris M. Zessin, 89, Madison, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 19, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Madison. The Rev. Barry Williams will officiate. Private inurnment will be at a later date.
DAVID CITY — Services for Eugene E. “Gene” Divis, 85, David City, were March 7 at St. Mary’s Church in David City. Burial was in the parish cemetery.
YANKTON — Services for Cheri K. Maly, 79, Yankton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 9, at Discovery Church in Yankton. The Rev. Cory Kitch will officiate with burial in Sacred Heart Cemetery in Yankton.
HUMPHREY — Services for Kathleen Rollman, 74, Lincoln, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 12, at St. Francis Catholic Church in Humphrey. The Rev. Steve Emanuel will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery.
