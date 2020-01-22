NORFOLK — Services for Mariana Salmon, 79, Norfolk, will be at 2:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 23, at the Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk. The Rev. David Martinez will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery.
Visitation will begin an hour prior to services.
She died Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020, at St. Joseph’s Rehabilitation and Care Center.
1940-2020
Mariana was born on April 17, 1940, in Mexico, the daughter of Brijido and Julia (Hernandez) Huitrón. She was raised in Mexico.
On Dec. 15, 1989, Mariana married Manuel Salmon in El Paso, Texas. Manuel died on May 13, 1995.
In 2000, she received her citizenship to the United States. Mariana loved to cook, dance and sing.
She is survived by her sisters, Victoria Huitrón, Juanita Franco and Francisca Huitrón.
Mariana was preceded in death by her parents and her spouse.
