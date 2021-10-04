You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Marian Wecker

Marian Wecker

O’NEILL — Services for Marian Wecker, 61, Chambers, will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 6, at the United Methodist Church in O’Neill. The Rev. Brian Loy will officiate.

Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Tuesday at Biglin’s Mortuary in O’Neill with a 7 p.m. prayer service.

1960-2021

Marian passed away on Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, at her home surrounded by her family.

Marian Maas was born on May 9, 1960, in Neligh to Ralph and Ardell (Edwards) Maas. Her family made their home in rural Chambers. Marian graduated from Chambers High School as valedictorian in 1978. She then attended Wayne State College and received her bachelor’s degree in mathematics education.

Marian met Alan Wecker one day as she was working hogs on her family farm, and he was delivering feed. The two married at the Chambers United Methodist Church, where they were members, on June 12, 1982. They made their home north of Chambers.

Marian taught high school math at Ewing for a few years before putting her teaching career on hold to begin her family and raise her three girls. While raising her girls, Marian worked on the farm, raising hogs, chickens and bottle calves. She also served as a Girl Scout leader, 4-H Leader and softball coach for her girls. During this time she also worked evenings at the Chambers Corner, putting her cooking skills to use making homemade onion rings and her famous potato salad.

Once her girls were in school, she began teaching again, first at St. Mary’s for 10 years and then at Lindsay Holy Family for 10 more years, until she retired due to health reasons. During her teaching career, she served as the junior class sponsor, the scholastic contest sponsor and worked many, many concessions stands.

Marian loved fishing, gardening, canning, reading and playing cards. She always grew a huge garden; canning everything from sauerkraut to salsa and pickles — a favorite of her grandkids. She was a fabulous cook, always making everything from scratch. Her family loved her sugar cookies and homemade buns. She also loved sports, following the Chambers Coyotes, St. Mary’s Cardinals and the Lindsay Holy Family Bulldogs religiously. She was also a huge fan of the Atlanta Braves and the Huskers.

Marian is survived by her spouse of 39 years, Alan Wecker of Chambers; three daughters, Alison (Ben) Olson of Emmet, Heather (Jeremy) Ostermeier of Chambers and Megan (Andy) Schwalb of Fremont; eight grandchildren, Matilynn Olson, Lexi Olson, Grant Olson and Emmett Olson, Colton Lackey, Elle Lackey, Wade Ostermeier and Olin Schwalb; her father, Ralph Maas of Chambers; step-grandmother Edna Edwards of Nevis, Minn.; siblings Karma (Denny) Hogeland of Bridgeport, Juanita Maas of Chambers and Allen (Edie) Maas of Chambers; mother-in-law JoAnn Wecker of O’Neill; in-laws Bruce (Kathe) Wecker of O’Neill, Mark (Kristie) Wecker of Michigan, Dale (Kerrie Patterson) Wecker of Minnesota, Dana (Valerie) Wecker of O’Neill and Shelly Fox of Viborg, S.D.; and many nieces and nephews

Marian was preceded by her mother, Ardell Edwards, and her nephew, Kelley Fox.

Memorials may be directed to her family for future designation.

In other news

James Kahler

James Kahler

WAYNE — Graveside services for James A. Kahler, 89, Wayne, will be at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 6, at the Greenwood Cemetery in Wayne. Military rites will be conducted.

Colleen Heggemeyer

Colleen Heggemeyer

WAYNE — Graveside services for Colleen F. Heggemeyer, 59, Wayne, will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 8, at the Greenwood Cemetery in Wayne.

Eugene Gubbels

Eugene Gubbels

RANDOLPH — Services for Eugene J. “Gene” Gubbels, 90, Randolph, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 4, at St. Jane Frances de Chantal Catholic Church in Randolph. Burial will be in the parish cemetery. Military honors will be conducted by the Nebraska Army National Guard Honor Guard, Veterans…

Charles Lederer

Charles Lederer

PLAINVIEW — Services for Charles H. Lederer, 80, Plainview, will be at 2:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 4, at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Plainview. The Rev. Donna Fonner and Sara Fegley will officiate. Graveside services will be at 12:30 p.m. Monday at Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.…

Charles Slahn

Charles Slahn

NORFOLK — Services for Charles L. “Tuna” Slahn, 74, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 5, at Christ Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Mike Moreno will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk. Military rites will be conducted by the American Legion Post 16,…

Robert Jansen

Robert Jansen

BATTLE CREEK — Services for Robert W. “Bob” Jansen, 86, Battle Creek, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 8, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Battle Creek. The Rev. Joseph Leech will officiate. Burial will be in Pleasant Valley Cemetery in rural Madison.

Bernard Burbach

Bernard Burbach

NELIGH — Services for Bernard F. Burbach, 86, Norfolk, formerly of Neligh, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 4, at St. Francis Catholic Church in Neligh. The Rev. Pat Nields will officiate. Burial will be in St. Michael’s Cemetery in Hartington with military rites by Hartington Veterans of …

Julian Cochran

Julian Cochran

NORFOLK — Services for Julian Cochran, 67, Pierce, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. Julian Cochran died Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, at Faith Regional Health Services.

Samuel Demmers

Samuel Demmers

LINCOLN — Samuel J. Demmers, 29, Lincoln, died Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara