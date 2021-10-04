O’NEILL — Services for Marian Wecker, 61, Chambers, will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 6, at the United Methodist Church in O’Neill. The Rev. Brian Loy will officiate.
Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Tuesday at Biglin’s Mortuary in O’Neill with a 7 p.m. prayer service.
1960-2021
Marian passed away on Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, at her home surrounded by her family.
Marian Maas was born on May 9, 1960, in Neligh to Ralph and Ardell (Edwards) Maas. Her family made their home in rural Chambers. Marian graduated from Chambers High School as valedictorian in 1978. She then attended Wayne State College and received her bachelor’s degree in mathematics education.
Marian met Alan Wecker one day as she was working hogs on her family farm, and he was delivering feed. The two married at the Chambers United Methodist Church, where they were members, on June 12, 1982. They made their home north of Chambers.
Marian taught high school math at Ewing for a few years before putting her teaching career on hold to begin her family and raise her three girls. While raising her girls, Marian worked on the farm, raising hogs, chickens and bottle calves. She also served as a Girl Scout leader, 4-H Leader and softball coach for her girls. During this time she also worked evenings at the Chambers Corner, putting her cooking skills to use making homemade onion rings and her famous potato salad.
Once her girls were in school, she began teaching again, first at St. Mary’s for 10 years and then at Lindsay Holy Family for 10 more years, until she retired due to health reasons. During her teaching career, she served as the junior class sponsor, the scholastic contest sponsor and worked many, many concessions stands.
Marian loved fishing, gardening, canning, reading and playing cards. She always grew a huge garden; canning everything from sauerkraut to salsa and pickles — a favorite of her grandkids. She was a fabulous cook, always making everything from scratch. Her family loved her sugar cookies and homemade buns. She also loved sports, following the Chambers Coyotes, St. Mary’s Cardinals and the Lindsay Holy Family Bulldogs religiously. She was also a huge fan of the Atlanta Braves and the Huskers.
Marian is survived by her spouse of 39 years, Alan Wecker of Chambers; three daughters, Alison (Ben) Olson of Emmet, Heather (Jeremy) Ostermeier of Chambers and Megan (Andy) Schwalb of Fremont; eight grandchildren, Matilynn Olson, Lexi Olson, Grant Olson and Emmett Olson, Colton Lackey, Elle Lackey, Wade Ostermeier and Olin Schwalb; her father, Ralph Maas of Chambers; step-grandmother Edna Edwards of Nevis, Minn.; siblings Karma (Denny) Hogeland of Bridgeport, Juanita Maas of Chambers and Allen (Edie) Maas of Chambers; mother-in-law JoAnn Wecker of O’Neill; in-laws Bruce (Kathe) Wecker of O’Neill, Mark (Kristie) Wecker of Michigan, Dale (Kerrie Patterson) Wecker of Minnesota, Dana (Valerie) Wecker of O’Neill and Shelly Fox of Viborg, S.D.; and many nieces and nephews
Marian was preceded by her mother, Ardell Edwards, and her nephew, Kelley Fox.
Memorials may be directed to her family for future designation.