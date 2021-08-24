BLOOMFIELD — Memorial services for Marian Schroeder, 90, Bloomfield, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 27, at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in Bloomfield. The Rev. Terry Krueger will officiate with burial in Bloomfield City Cemetery.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Thursday at the church.
Brockhaus Funeral Home in Bloomfield is in charge of arrangements.
1931-2021
Marian Elsie Schroeder, daughter of Theodore and Mable Lamprecht, was born March 21, 1931, at Bloomfield. She attended Bloomfield High School and graduated in 1949.
Marian was married to Marvin Schroeder on Aug. 26, 1951, at St Mark’s Lutheran Church in Bloomfield. Five children were born to them: Dennis, Roger, Mary Parrish, Lowell and Philip.
Marian was a lifelong member of St. Mark’s Lutheran Church, where she played the organ for 70 years, taught children’s Sunday school, participated in various women’s groups, choir and sewed many quilts which were donated to organizations.
She also was involved in many community activities, including the local museum, Meals on Wheels, Women’s Club, a volunteer at Good Samaritan Society Care Center and 4-H as a youth and club leader.
Marian had many interests, including photography, scrap booking, quilting, sewing, baking, family historian, gardening, preserving garden produce and flowers. Marian could drop a seed anywhere and it would grow and multiply into vegetables or flowers. She exhibited hundreds of items at the Knox County Fair from her time in 4-H through the recent 2021 fair.
She died Aug. 21, 2021, at Good Samaritan Society in Bloomfield at the age of 90 years and five months.
Survivors include her children, Roger (Liz) of Bloomfield, Mary (Leland) Parrish of Honey Creek, Iowa, Lowell (Sharon) of Stanton and Philip of Bloomfield; grandchildren Mark Parrish, Scott Parrish, Kurt Parrish, Amie Parrish, Leah Parrish, Anthony (Chastity) Warrior, Aaron (Jessi) Warrior, Adrian (Becca) Warrior, Daniel (Niihontesha) Warrior and Karissa (Daniel) Payne; 16 great-grandchildren; and siblings Louise (Richard) Adams of Kalamazoo, Mich., and Audrey (Fred) Fox of Roseville, Minn.
She was preceded in death by her spouse, Marvin; a son, Dennis; and her parents.