PIERCE — Services for Marian L. Peters, 91, Norfolk, formerly of Pierce, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 19, at Zion Lutheran Church in Pierce. The Rev. Gordon Bruce and Vicar Chad Berg will officiate with burial in Prospect View Cemetery.
Visitation will be 4-6 p.m. Monday at the church.
Marian Peters died Friday, Oct. 15, 2021, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
Stonacek Memorial Chapel in Pierce is in charge of the arrangements.
1929-2021
Marian LaVonne (Hansen) Peters was born Nov. 18, 1929, to Hans and Laura Mabel (Kling) Hansen on a farm by Hoskins. She graduated from Winside High School in 1947.
She married Clifford Pentico on Aug. 20, 1947. They owned and ran the telephone exchange in Hoskins for a while and then farmed by Hoskins. In 1956, they bought the bar and café in Pierce, “Cliffs Place.” They ran that until 1963. They bought and ran Pentico Insurance Agency until 1983 when they retired.
Cliff passed away in 1988.
Marian married Norman Peters on Feb. 14, 1990. They moved to Pierce in 1995. Norman passed away in 2009.
Marian enjoyed playing bridge, ceramics, eggery, dancing and traveling.
Survivors include her four children, Douglas (Leslie) Pentico of Jenison, Mich., Connie (Rick) Droescher of Niobrara, Michael (Janet) Pentico of Pierce, Roderick (Lorrie) Pentico of Fort Collins, Colo.; stepdaughters Lanell (Tim) Bilau of Pierce, Karen (Jim) Wachter of Pierce and Lisa (Corey) Gerdes of Pierce; 17 grandchildren and 30 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Hans and Laura; three sisters, Violet Hansen, Lillian Hansen and Agnes (Hansen) Denstorff; a brother, Russell Hansen; two spouses, Clifford Pentico and Norman Peters; and a step-grandson, Brandon Gerdes.
Organist will be Dottie Ahlers with soloist Rick Higgins singing “I’m But A Stranger Here” and “Just As I Am.” The congregational hymn will be “Lord Is My Shepherd.”
Casketbearers will be Dirk Pentico, Lani Pentico, Mathew Pentico, Mark Pentico, Andrew Pentico, Laura McLaughlin, Ann Young, Kari Galyen, Ashton Pentico and Chloe Pentico. Honorary casket bearers are Nathan Bilau, Jada Sudbeck, Tina Bilau, Scott Wachter, Jason Wachter, Craig Wachter and Adam Gerdes.