 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Marian Johnson

Marian Johnson

WEST POINT — Services for Marian F. Johnson, 88, formerly of Neligh and West Point, will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 21, at Minnick Funeral Home in West Point. The Rev. Priscilla Hukki will officiate with burial in the Mount Hope Cemetery.

Visitation will begin an hour prior to services Friday.

Marian Johnson died Monday, Jan. 17, 2022, at Community Pride Care Center in Battle Creek.

1933-2022

Marian F. Johnson was born on Feb. 1, 1933, to Lawrence and Cora (Gore) Piercy at rural Modale, Iowa. She graduated from Modale High School in 1951. Marian worked at Mutual of Omaha in Omaha prior to her marriage.

On June 21, 1957, she was united in marriage to Franklin E. Johnson in Missouri Valley, Iowa. The couple lived in Omaha and Schuyler before settling in West Point. They operated the movie theater and Marian ran an in-home daycare.

The couple later moved to Neligh to run the movie theater. They moved to Norfolk and later returned to Neligh to help run the drive-in theater.

Marian enjoyed supporting her children in their activities, watching Husker Football, doing crossword puzzles, word searches and puzzles. She loved being outdoors, her dogs, being around people and telling stories.

Her family includes a daughter, Sheri and Ralph Neesen of Norfolk and family Jill and Jason Konicek (children Tyson, Hayden and Ella), Donny and Carmel Neesen (son Anthony), Greg and Tiffany Neesen (children Cooper, Callum and Cambree) and Jared and Tricia Lierman (children Rhett and Drew); a son, Terry and Jan Johnson of Vermillion, S.D., and family Eric Schaner, Patrick and Sara Johnson (children Evander and Ivy), Taylor and Luke Sparks (children Atticus, Lennon and Jack) and Jenny Schaner and fiance Brian (son Richard); a daughter, Connie and Kevin Engler of Basehor, Kan., and family Brandon and Caylee Engler (children Tanner, Adley, Emmy, Coen and Rhett) and Breanna and Brady Croucher (family Ryker and Rex); a daughter, the late Laurie Doty and family Michael and Brittany Doty (children Kairi and Silas) and Jeffrey Doty; and a brother, Carroll (Bud) and Janet Piercy of Ashland.

Marian was preceded in death by her parents, Lawrence and Cora Piercy; spouse, Franklin Johnson; daughter Laurie Doty; siblings Kenneth (Bee) Piercy and FayAnn Ratliff.

Tags

In other news

Leon Malcom

Leon Malcom

BRISTOW — Services for Leon Malcom, 75, Spencer, will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 24, at Bristow Community Hall in Bristow. The Rev. Glen Stahlecker will officiate with burial in Union Cemetery in Spencer.

Marian Johnson

Marian Johnson

WEST POINT — Services for Marian F. Johnson, 88, formerly of Neligh and West Point, are currently pending at the Minnick Funeral Home in West Point.

Carol Boese

Carol Boese

ATKINSON — Services for Carol Boese, 64, of Stuart will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 19, at Seger Funeral Home in Atkinson with the Rev. Wayne Owens officiating. Burial will be in the Hope Enterprise Cemetery near O’Neill at a later date.

Lonnie Weinrich

Lonnie Weinrich

WAKEFIELD — Services for Lonnie G. Weinrich, 60, Wakefield, will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 21, at the Wakefield Evangelical Church in Wakefield. The Rev. Jill Craig will officiate.

Leonard Kurtzhals Jr.

Leonard Kurtzhals Jr.

HARTINGTON — Services for Leonard H. Kurtzhals Jr., 91, Dallas, Texas, formerly of the Coleridge and Hartington areas, will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 26, at Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington. The Rev. Owen Korte will officiate. Burial will be in St. Michael’s Cemetery in Hartington with m…

Jerald Brenden

Jerald Brenden

NORFOLK — Memorial visitation for Jerald L. Brenden, 74, of Norfolk will be 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 22, at the Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. There is no burial planned at this time.

Duane Marks

Duane Marks

NORFOLK — Services for Duane L. Marks, 88, of Norfolk will be held 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 20, at the Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk with the Rev. Mike Moreno officiating. Burial will be in the Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery, Norfolk. Military rites will be conducted by the American …

Rosalee Schreiner

Rosalee Schreiner

NORFOLK — Services for Rosalee A. “Rose” Schreiner, 76, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 21, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Lee Weander will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.

Duane Marks

Duane Marks

NORFOLK — Services for Duane L. Marks, 88, of Norfolk will be held 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 20, at the Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk with the Rev. Mike Moreno officiating. Burial will be in the Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery, Norfolk. Military rites will be conducted by the American …

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara