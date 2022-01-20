WEST POINT — Services for Marian F. Johnson, 88, formerly of Neligh and West Point, will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 21, at Minnick Funeral Home in West Point. The Rev. Priscilla Hukki will officiate with burial in the Mount Hope Cemetery.
Visitation will begin an hour prior to services Friday.
Marian Johnson died Monday, Jan. 17, 2022, at Community Pride Care Center in Battle Creek.
1933-2022
Marian F. Johnson was born on Feb. 1, 1933, to Lawrence and Cora (Gore) Piercy at rural Modale, Iowa. She graduated from Modale High School in 1951. Marian worked at Mutual of Omaha in Omaha prior to her marriage.
On June 21, 1957, she was united in marriage to Franklin E. Johnson in Missouri Valley, Iowa. The couple lived in Omaha and Schuyler before settling in West Point. They operated the movie theater and Marian ran an in-home daycare.
The couple later moved to Neligh to run the movie theater. They moved to Norfolk and later returned to Neligh to help run the drive-in theater.
Marian enjoyed supporting her children in their activities, watching Husker Football, doing crossword puzzles, word searches and puzzles. She loved being outdoors, her dogs, being around people and telling stories.
Her family includes a daughter, Sheri and Ralph Neesen of Norfolk and family Jill and Jason Konicek (children Tyson, Hayden and Ella), Donny and Carmel Neesen (son Anthony), Greg and Tiffany Neesen (children Cooper, Callum and Cambree) and Jared and Tricia Lierman (children Rhett and Drew); a son, Terry and Jan Johnson of Vermillion, S.D., and family Eric Schaner, Patrick and Sara Johnson (children Evander and Ivy), Taylor and Luke Sparks (children Atticus, Lennon and Jack) and Jenny Schaner and fiance Brian (son Richard); a daughter, Connie and Kevin Engler of Basehor, Kan., and family Brandon and Caylee Engler (children Tanner, Adley, Emmy, Coen and Rhett) and Breanna and Brady Croucher (family Ryker and Rex); a daughter, the late Laurie Doty and family Michael and Brittany Doty (children Kairi and Silas) and Jeffrey Doty; and a brother, Carroll (Bud) and Janet Piercy of Ashland.
Marian was preceded in death by her parents, Lawrence and Cora Piercy; spouse, Franklin Johnson; daughter Laurie Doty; siblings Kenneth (Bee) Piercy and FayAnn Ratliff.