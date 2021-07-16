STANTON — Services for Marian Gunsolley, 98, Stanton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 17, at the Evangelical Free Church in Stanton. The Rev. Clinton Hogrefe will officiate with burial in the Stanton Cemetery.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Friday at Shultz-Vogel-Johnson Mortuary in Stanton.
She died Wednesday, July 14, 2021, at Stanton Health Center.
1923-2021
Marian Francis Gunsolley was born July 1, 1923, in Salix, Liberty Township, Woodbury County, Iowa, at the farm home of her parents, Charles and Melvina (Rush) Cain. She was the sixth child of 10 children with four brothers and five sisters. Her elementary education was in Salix Public School and also Sunday school at Community Methodist Church.
After high school, Marian moved to Sioux City with her friends and was employed at the Methodist Hospital. She worked in the kitchen; it was there she met Earl, who also was employed there. As their friendship grew into love, Marian and Earl were married.
On March 14, 1943, Marian married Earl Gunsolley in Sioux City and, to this union, four children were born and reared by a devoted mother and father. Her spouse being a pastor, Marian also spent much time in ministry in the church. Marian also trained for work outside the home as a licensed practical nurse. She worked about 16 years in hospitals and nursing homes.
Earl and Marian belonged to the Evangelical Free Church of America, and in early childhood, the Methodist Church. Marian accepted the Lord as her Savior at the age of nine while attending church evangelists meetings.
Surviving are her three children, Ronald and Joanne Gunsolley of Stanton, Timothy and Beth Gunsolley of Colorado Springs, Colo., and Mrs. Wayne (Sue) Kment of Stanton; a daughter-in-law, Mary Gunsolley of Winona Lake, Ind.; 13 grandchildren; 29 great-grandchildren; a sister, Berniece and Dick Livengood of Sioux City; plus a whole host of relatives and friends of the churches the Gunsolleys served.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her spouse, Earl on Jan. 22, 2011; a son, Norman in 2016; a son-in-law, Wayne Kment; four brothers; and four sisters.
Music will be provided by pianist Joyce Kment with the congregation singing “Great Is Thy Faithfulness” and “And Can It Be.”
Pallbearers will be Marian’s grandsons: Chad Kment, Tory Gunoslley, Todd Gunsolley, Thomas Gunsolley, Trenton Gunsolley and Adam Brockmeier. Honorary pallbearers will be Eric Bowling, Aaron Turner, Paul Gruenke, Jeremy Leech, Taylor Floyd, Tim Grusenmeyer and Greg Smith.
