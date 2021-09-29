You have permission to edit this article.
Mariam Barnhard

O’NEILL — Services for Mariam Barnhard, 76, Ewing, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 1, at the Assembly of God Church in O’Neill. The Rev. Mike Durre will officiate. Burial will be in the O’Neill Cemetery.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday at Biglin’s Mortuary in O’Neill with a 7 p.m. prayer service.

Mariam Barnhard died Monday, Sept. 27, 2021, at Avera St. Anthony’s Hospital in O’Neill.

In other news

NORFOLK — Services for Thelma Klassen, 84, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 30, at Christ Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Mike Moreno will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.

Services for Linda L. Howard, 74, Mankato, Minn., will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 2, at First Presbyterian Church of Kasota, 141 S. Rice St., in Kasota, Minn.

AINSWORTH — Memorial services for Jonathan E. Hohn, 58, Ainsworth, will be at a later date.

NORFOLK — Services for Eunice E. Mohl, 95, Norfolk, are pending with Home for Funerals in Norfolk. Eunice Mohl died Monday, Sept. 27, 2021, at St. Joseph’s Rehabilitation and Care Center in Norfolk.

NORFOLK —Services for Eunice E. Mohl, 95, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 1, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Norfolk. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.

CREIGHTON — Services for Gloria Volquardsen, 78, Orchard, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton. Gloria Volquardsen died Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021, at Arbor Care Center in Neligh.

NORFOLK — Services for James A. “Jim” Ruge, 56, Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 30, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Tim DeFor will officiate. Private burial will take place at a later date at Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.

NORFOLK — Services for Brenda Aldrich, 77, Norfolk, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 2, at Oyate Oyanke Community Center in Santee. Sam Kitto will officiate with burial in Congregational Cemetery in Santee.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

