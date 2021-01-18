You have permission to edit this article.
BEEMER — Memorial services for Mrs. Wayne (Maria) Emanuel, 75, Beemer, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 20, at Holy Cross Catholic Church in Beemer. Burial will be in St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery in rural Scribner.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Tuesday with a 7 p.m. vigil at the church. Masks are required for the visitation and services.

She died Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021, in Beemer.

Minnick Funeral Home in West Point is assisting with the arrangements.

 The funeral Mass will be livestreamed at www.facebook.com/minnickfuneralserviceinc

Marihelena Emanuel was born on Sept. 4, 1945, to Francis and Vera (Degner) Hetherington in Omaha. She grew up in Omaha, attending Our Lady of Lourdes School and graduated from Cathedral High School in 1963. She went on to attend St. Mary’s College and St. Joseph’s Radiology School in Omaha.

On April 20, 1968, she was united in marriage to Wayne Emanuel at St. Thomas More Catholic Church in Omaha. The couple lived on a farm near Webster before moving to Beemer.

Maria enjoyed working as a radiology technician for Drs. Scherer and Chadek in West Point, Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk and the Pender Community Hospital in Pender for 44 years before retiring in 2013.

She was an avid Scrabble player, loved the outdoors and spending time with her family on the water, fishing and boating.

Maria treasured her family and was enamored by her grandchildren. She was also a member of Holy Cross Catholic Church and its altar society.

Survivors include her spouse, Wayne Emanuel of Beemer; her children and their families, Janae Emanuel of Raleigh, N.C., and daughter Desirae (Larry) Harper; Tamara Metzger of Emerson and family Mariah Miller (children Logan and Koda) Nicholas Metzger and Jaytin Metzger; Shawn and Mark Wellman of Lincoln and family Dillon Kuhn (children Kelly, Wayne, Dexter and Katlynn) Andrew Kuhn (son Quinton), Stephen Casebolt (daughter Hadessa); Dax and Kathy Emanuel of Ozawkie, Kan., (children Laiken and Paisley Emanuel); siblings Mike and Clara Hetherington of Omaha, Veronica and Mike Taylor of Morgan Hill, Calif., Russel and Sharon Hetherington of Youngstown, Fla., and Randy Hetherington of Portland, Ore.

Maria was preceded in death by her parents, Francis and Vera Hetherington; and brothers James and Charles Hetherington.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

