Marguerite Hassenstab

Marguerite Hassenstab

HUMPHREY — Services for Marguerite A. Hassenstab, 96, will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 23, at St. Francis Catholic Church in Humphrey. Burial will be in St. Francis Cemetery.

Visitation will be 4-6 p.m. Tuesday with a 6 p.m. vigil and will continue on Wednesday an hour prior to services, all at St. Francis Church.

Marguerite Hassenstab died Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, in Omaha.

1926-2022

Marguerite Adele Hassenstab was born on April 24, 1926, to Patrick and Antonette (Fangman) Kelly and passed away on Nov. 17, 2022. She was the beloved spouse of Leonard Hassenstab and loving mother to Susan Phelps, Mary Beth Eisenmenger (Larry), James Hassenstab (Rose), Timothy Hassenstab (Shelia), Jane Craig (Kevin), Deborah Herchenbach (Jim), Anne Cudaback and Thomas Hassenstab (Cheri).

Adele was raised in Humphrey and graduated from St. Francis Catholic High School in 1944. She attended Marymount College in Salina, Kan. After college, her proficiency in shorthand and typing gained her employment as a secretary in Omaha at Omaha Steel and later, General Electric. In 1948, she married Leonard Hassenstab at St. Francis Catholic Church in Humphrey and upon Len’s graduation from Creighton University in 1950, they settled in their hometown of Humphrey, where they raised their family of eight children.

She was a woman of strong faith, attending daily Mass and volunteering many hours in the church and school throughout her life. In her later years, she was most often found resting with her rosary in her hands. She was a wonderful mother and a constant support to her spouse throughout his career at Farmers State Bank.

Adele and Len celebrated their 74th wedding anniversary this past August. Her children will always treasure the beautiful, enduring love between her and their father, Len. She will be greatly missed.

She is survived by her spouse; children; 30 grandchildren; many great-grandchildren and her sister, Mary Jean Gunderson.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brother Lt. Emmett J. Kelly; grandson Christopher Phelps; and great-granddaughter Isabel Phelps.

Her children wish to express their deep appreciation for all those who provided compassionate care to our mother during her stay at Meridian Gardens and Brookestone Village. The family requests no flowers, plants or keepsakes, but rather encourages memorials to St. Francis Church or School.

Condolences can be left at www.mckownfuneralhome.com.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

