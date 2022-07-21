 Skip to main content
Margie Thomsen

OSMOND — Services for Margie A. Thomsen, 83, Osmond, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, July 25, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Osmond. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.

Visitation will begin an hour prior to services at the church.

Ashburn Funeral Home in Osmond is in charge of arrangements.

1939-2022

Margie Thomsen, 83, lifetime resident of Osmond, passed away on July 20, 2022, in Osmond after a short illness.

Margie was born Feb. 11, 1939, in Osmond to Anna (Ertzner) Thomsen and Harry Thomsen Jr. Margie graduated from Osmond High School in 1958, where she was in band and honor society. As a young girl, she suffered from polio and subsequently her physical activities were limited for most of her life.

After graduation, Margie helped her parents in their home with chores such as canning, cooking and baking.

Margie is survived by sister Violet Veik of Osmond. In addition, Margie is survived by nieces and nephews, Terry (Linda ) McClain of Fremont, Diane (Lonnie) Erhardt of Omaha, Roger (Bernice) Zobel of Grand Island, David Zobel of Lincoln, Carolyn Christensen of Lincoln, Marilynn (John) Gunter of Marshall Minn., Jacalyn (Dan) Pospisil of Yankton, Shari (Peter) Paglio of Dawsonville, Ga., and Shelly (Tom) Hinds of South Sioux City. Many cousins, great-nieces, great-nephews and other relatives also survive Margie. As the youngest of six children, Margie was preceded in death by her parents and siblings, Evelyn (Clayton) McClain, Earl Thomsen, Irene (Wayne) Zobel and Helen Thomsen; brother-in-law Jerome Veik; and nephew-in law Gary Christensen.

After living with sister Helen for most of her life, Margie spent her last years at the Osmond Hospital Care Center, where she enjoyed wonderful care and companionship. She liked playing cards, doing crafts, watching birds at the feeder outside her window and most of all, she loved conversing with visitors. Former neighbors, Tom and Dottie Schmit, were among the most frequent visitors delivering her mail and keeping the bird feeder full. Memorials may be made to Immanuel Lutheran Church, Osmond, Osmond Hospital Area Health Foundation or the charity of your choice.

