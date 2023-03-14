Margie Brummer

HARTINGTON — Margie A. Brummer, 89, Hartington, died Monday, March 13, 2023, at Arbor Care Center in Hartington. Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington is in charge of the arrangements.
AINSWORTH — Memorial services for Eunice M. Wulf, 98, Ainsworth, are pending at Hoch Funeral Home in Ainsworth. Eunice Wulf died Friday, March 10, 2023, at the Azria Health Nursing Facility in Gretna.
Lt. Gen. Richard G. Trefry passed away peacefully on Feb. 25, 2023, in his home in Clifton, Va. His beloved spouse of 53 years, the former Jacquelyn Dahlkoetter of Stanton, was by his side. In his life, Trefry made a substantial impact on the U.S. Army, especially in his roles as Inspector G…
NORFOLK — Services for Cletus R. Becker, 93, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, March 17, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Patrick McLaughlin will officiate with burial in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery. Military rites will be conducted by the U.S. Marine Corps Honor …
BATTLE CREEK — Services for Loreen H. Glandt, 97, of Battle Creek will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, March 13, at St. John Lutheran Church in Battle Creek. The Rev. Joseph Leech will officiate. Burial will be in the church cemetery.
NORFOLK — Graveside services for Gayle Mrsny, 88, of Norfolk will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 15, at Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk. The Rev. Tim DeFor will officiate.
NORFOLK — Memorial services for Mark A. Behmer, 66, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 15, at Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk. The Rev. Mike Moreno will officiate. Inurnment will be at later date at Little McDonald Lake in Minnesota.
ST. HELENA — Rodney J. Schmidt, 81, St. Helena, died Friday, March 10, 2023, at the Good Samaritan Center in Bloomfield.
WINSIDE — Services for David H. Ritze, 62, Wayne, will be at 1:30 p.m. Friday, March 17, at the United Methodist Church in Winside. Burial will be in the Theophilus Cemetery in rural Winside at a later date.