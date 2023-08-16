Marge Miller

HARTINGTON — Marge R. Miller, 94, Hartington, died Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023, at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton. Services are pending at the Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington.
Tags
In other news
BATTLE CREEK — Services for C. Dale Carter, 87, Battle Creek, will be at a later date. Private inurnment will be in the Union Cemetery in Battle Creek.
BATTLE CREEK — Services for C. Dale Carter, 87, Battle Creek, will be at a later date. Private inurnment will be in the Union Cemetery in Battle Creek.
NORFOLK — Services for Willard C. Kohlhof, 93, Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Willard Kohlhof died Monday, Aug. 14, 2023, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
O’NEILL — Services for Edward J. Boyle, 93, O’Neill, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 16, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in O’Neill. Burial will be in the O’Neill Cemetery with military rites by the O’Neill American Legion Post 93.
BLOOMFIELD — Services for Kevin Kumm, 61, Norfolk, formerly of Bloomfield, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 16, at First Trinity Lutheran Church in Bloomfield. The Rev. Jacob Bobby will officiate with burial in Bloomfield City Cemetery.
FREMONT — Elise N. (Malmberg) Kelley, 48, Fremont, died Monday, Aug. 14, 2023, at Nebraska Methodist Hospital.
LAUREL — Kenneth M. Bach, 78, Coleridge, died Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023, at the Methodist Hospital in Omaha.
TILDEN — Services for Phyllis D. Preusker, 92, Tilden, are pending at Brockhaus-Harlan Funeral Home in Tilden. Phyllis Preusker died Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023, at Community Pride Care Center in Battle Creek.
CREIGHTON — Services for Donald Rohrer, 71, Verdigre, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 18, at Faith Hope and Love Fellowship Church in Creighton. The Rev. Lee Weander will officiate with burial in Winnetoon Cemetery.