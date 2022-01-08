 Skip to main content
Margaret Straka

O’NEILL — Services for Margaret Straka, 94, O’Neill, will be 10:30 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 10, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in O’Neill. Burial will follow in the O’Neill Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday at Biglin’s Mortuary, with a 7 p.m. parish rosary.

Margaret Straka died on Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, at Avera St. Anthony’s Hospital in O’Neill. Arrangements are under the direction of Biglin’s Mortuary of O’Neill.

NORFOLK — Services for William L. “Bill” McGinty, 91, Norfolk, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. William McGinty died Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

MADISON — Services for Patricia A. “Pat” Reznicek, 80, Madison, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 12, at St. Leonard’s Catholic Church in Madison. Burial will be in the parish cemetery in Madison.

CLEARWATER — Services for Tonda Haynes, 72, Wahoo, will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 14, at Snider Memorial Funeral Home in Clearwater. The Rev. Jim Wehrheim will officiate. Private inurnment will be at a later date.

AINSWORTH —Memorial services for James P. Schendt, 84, Ainsworth, will be held on Saturday, Jan. 15, at 10 a.m. at the St. Pius X Catholic Church in Ainsworth. Inurnment will follow in the Ainsworth Cemetery with military honors by Ainsworth American Legion Post 79.

LONG PINE — Memorial services for FaDonna J. Goodnight, 90, Long Pine, will be at a later date.

NORFOLK — Services for Jayne M. (Tichota) Marshall, 55, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 10, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Patrick McLaughlin will officiate.

WEST POINT — Services for Eileen Stevens, 87, West Point, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 8, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in West Point. The Rev. James Weeder will officiate. Burial will be at 3:30 p.m. at Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic Cemetery at Bow Valley.

Jeffery W. Ohler peacefully passed away on Jan. 3, 2022, at his home. Per Jeff’s wishes, no services will be held.

NORFOLK — Services for Michael J. Bowersox, 55, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 7, at First Christian Church, 1408 E. Benjamin Ave., in Norfolk. Randall Coffin will officiate. There will be no burial as cremation will follow the service. Military rites will be rendered by the Neb…

