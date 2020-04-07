COVID-19 Nebraska cases

Margaret Seagren

Margaret Seagren

WAUSA — Private services for Margaret Seagren, 84, Wausa, will be conducted under the direction of Brockhaus Funeral Home in Wausa.

She died Sunday, April 5, 2020, at Good Samaritan Society in Bloomfield.

1935-2020

Margaret Jean Seagren was born Nov. 23, 1935, to Louie and Ella (Koertje) Peters of Bloomfield. She was baptized and confirmed at First Trinity Lutheran Church in Bloomfield and graduated from Bloomfield High School in 1953.

On June 6, 1954, she married Kenneth DeMahr Seagren at First Trinity in Bloomfield. The couple farmed north of Wausa until they purchased Wausa Motor Service and moved to town. She worked many years as bookkeeper for Farmer’s Union and Wausa Motor Service.

Margaret was a member of Thabor Lutheran Church, where she taught Sunday school and was a member of the choir through the years. She was the past president of the Wausa American Legion Auxiliary and an active member.

Surviving are her three sons, Neal (Annette), Curt (Betty) and Darwin (Karen), all of Wausa; grandchildren Jerika (Dave), Wes (Melissa), Jeffrey, Carla (James), Jason (Brandy), Shane (Kelly), Brent (Ashley) and Kara (Hunter); 11 great-grandchildren; sisters Alice Strom of Bloomfield, Janet Hamilton of Hartington and Judy (Roger) Boyer of Hildreth; brother Daryle (Karen) Peters of Bloomfield; sisters-in-law Vonnie Bartlebaugh and Crystal Peters of California and Sharon Peters of Bloomfield; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her spouse, DeMahr in 2009; her brothers, Duane and David; her sisters, Vernel (Henry) Nelson, Eunice (Kenneth) Murray and Fern (Emil) Huttmann; and her brothers-in-law, Carl “Bud” Bartlebaugh, Duane Strom and George Hamilton.

Please visit www.brockhausfuneralhome.com to leave condolences for the family on Margaret’s guestbook.

Tags

In other news

Hilaria Burbach

HARTINGTON — Hilaria “Dickie” Gertrude Burbach, 90, Hartington, passed away peacefully on Monday, April 6, 2020, at home surrounded by her nine children.

Melvin Horst

Melvin Horst

NORFOLK — Private burial for Melvin W. Horst, 90, Norfolk, will be Wednesday, April 8, at Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk. The Rev. David Goehmann will officiate.

Robert Bittner

ALBION — Robert E. Bittner, 96, Albion, died Sunday, April 5, 2020, at the Good Samaritan Society-Albion in Albion.

Margaret Seagren

Margaret Seagren

WAUSA — Private services for Margaret Seagren, 84, Wausa, will be conducted under the direction of Brockhaus Funeral Home in Wausa.

Helen Weisz

Helen Weisz

NORFOLK — A celebration of life for Helen Weisz, 93, Norfolk, will be at a later date under the direction of Home for Funerals in Norfolk.

William Frank Jr.

William Frank Jr.

VERDIGRE — Private services for William F. “Bill” Jr., 69, Verdigre, will be at a later date under the direction of Brockhaus Funeral Home in Verdigre.

Bonnie Taylor

Bonnie Taylor

COLUMBUS — A celebration of life for Bonnie Taylor, 98, Columbus, will be at a later date.

Nels Kleveland

NEWMAN GROVE — Nels B. Kleveland, 94, Cleveland, Ohio, formerly of Newman Grove, died Sunday, March 29, 2020, at his home.

Darlene Rosendahl

NORFOLK — Private graveside services for Darlene M. (Wells) Rosendahl, 83, Norfolk, were Tuesday, April 7, at the Spring Branch Cemetery in rural Norfolk. The Rev. Clark Jenkinson officiated.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara

-