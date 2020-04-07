WAUSA — Private services for Margaret Seagren, 84, Wausa, will be conducted under the direction of Brockhaus Funeral Home in Wausa.
She died Sunday, April 5, 2020, at Good Samaritan Society in Bloomfield.
1935-2020
Margaret Jean Seagren was born Nov. 23, 1935, to Louie and Ella (Koertje) Peters of Bloomfield. She was baptized and confirmed at First Trinity Lutheran Church in Bloomfield and graduated from Bloomfield High School in 1953.
On June 6, 1954, she married Kenneth DeMahr Seagren at First Trinity in Bloomfield. The couple farmed north of Wausa until they purchased Wausa Motor Service and moved to town. She worked many years as bookkeeper for Farmer’s Union and Wausa Motor Service.
Margaret was a member of Thabor Lutheran Church, where she taught Sunday school and was a member of the choir through the years. She was the past president of the Wausa American Legion Auxiliary and an active member.
Surviving are her three sons, Neal (Annette), Curt (Betty) and Darwin (Karen), all of Wausa; grandchildren Jerika (Dave), Wes (Melissa), Jeffrey, Carla (James), Jason (Brandy), Shane (Kelly), Brent (Ashley) and Kara (Hunter); 11 great-grandchildren; sisters Alice Strom of Bloomfield, Janet Hamilton of Hartington and Judy (Roger) Boyer of Hildreth; brother Daryle (Karen) Peters of Bloomfield; sisters-in-law Vonnie Bartlebaugh and Crystal Peters of California and Sharon Peters of Bloomfield; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her spouse, DeMahr in 2009; her brothers, Duane and David; her sisters, Vernel (Henry) Nelson, Eunice (Kenneth) Murray and Fern (Emil) Huttmann; and her brothers-in-law, Carl “Bud” Bartlebaugh, Duane Strom and George Hamilton.
