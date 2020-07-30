STANTON — Services for Margaret Schellpeper, 102, Norfolk, are pending at Shultz-Vogel-Johnson Mortuary in Stanton. She died Thursday, July 30, 2020, at Heritage of Bel-Air Nursing Home in Norfolk.
COLERIDGE — Services for Gary Frerichs of Elkhorn, formerly of Coleridge, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 1, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Coleridge. The Rev. Russ Lambert will officiate with burial in the Lawn Ridge Cemetery in Coleridge.
NORFOLK — Memorial services for Donna L. McCain, 76, Appling, Ga., formerly of Norfolk, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 1, at Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk. Inurnment will be in New Lutheran Cemetery.
WISNER — Memorial services for Maury A. Spence, 78, rural Stanton, will be at a later date under the direction of Minnick Funeral Home in Wisner.
WAUSA — Services for Darlene Lackas, 92, Valley, formerly of Wausa, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Wausa. She died Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at Brookestone Meadows in Elkhorn.
NORFOLK — Graveside services for Wanda J. Glaze, 92, Norfolk, will be at 10 a.m. Friday, July 31, at Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk. The Rev. Doug Shelton will officiate.
NORFOLK — A celebration of life for Richard Cruise, 78, Norfolk, will be 2-6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 1, at The “O” Lounge event room, 1106 Riverside Blvd., in Norfolk.