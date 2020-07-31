You have permission to edit this article.
Margaret Schellpeper

STANTON — Private services for Margaret Schellpeper, 102, Norfolk, wil be Monday, Aug. 3, at Shultz-Vogel-Johnson Mortuary in Stanton. The Rev. Timothy Booth of Faith Lutheran Church in Stanton will officiate. Burial will be in the Stanton Cemetery.

Limited visitation will be from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. Monday at the mortuary. Masks and social distancing are required.

 1918-2020

Margaret Caroline (Sjoblom) Schellpeper was born April 4, 1918, to Fritz and Emma (Asplin) Sjoblom in the Bega neighborhood of Stanton County. She left this life on Thursday, July 30, 2020, at Heritage of Bel-Air in Norfolk.

She was raised along with her younger sister, Thelma, on a typical family farm from that era. She attended school at Bega and finished high school at Stanton Community Schools. She graduated in 1935.

Margaret attended college in Lincoln and Omaha for about a year. She returned to Stanton and was employed by the U.S.D.A. AAA office, after her college aspirations were cut short due to an economic setback experienced by her parents — a lightning storm claimed the lives of most of their dairy herd.

Margaret, quiet and reserved, was wooed by the more social Fred Schellpeper, and they married on June 14, 1941, at Madison. Fred was employed at the Stanton Printing Company (published the local paper) at that time.

Eventually they were able to start a diversified farming enterprise in northern Stanton County with the help of Fritz and Emma. The core of the business was to purchase the Asplin Family Homestead farm, part of Margaret’s legacy.

Margaret and Fred raised a family. Three children were born to the marriage: Margo, Carole and Fred Jr.

Margaret and Fred lived on their farm until 2002, when they finally fully retired and moved to Norfolk. Fred passed in April 2004, and Margaret lived in their home until late 2015. She then moved to Heritage of Bel-Air until she joined her parents, sister and spouse.

This synopsis does not begin to describe the kind of person Margaret was and still is in the hearts of her family. Her quiet and steady influence will live on in those that she touched and all will miss her constant presence. The gifts she bestowed were earned and went deep in those that were blessed with her countenance.

Her grandparents, Oliver and Margaret Asplin, immigrated to this country in the mid- to late 1800s. From that legacy, which includes the land they claimed and improved, and still remains in the family’s care, a quiet determination was born. Intelligence and hard work were its byproducts.

In addition to Margaret and her sister, Thelma, being integral in successful agricultural enterprises locally an example of the family’s ability is expressed by one of their first cousin’s exploits in California. The cousin graduated first in his law school class at Cal-Berkeley and went on to a distinguished legal career.

Margaret had a strong religious faith that carried her through good and bad times. She believed in the fruits of the Christian philosophy and the discipline and ultimate reward that comes with it.

Margaret was a member and past president of the DF Chapter of P.E.O.

Margaret Caroline (Sjoblom) Schellpeper was preceded in death by her spouse, Fred; parents Fritz and Emma; and sister Thelma (Sjoblom) Barr.

She is survived by her children, Margo Marsh of Blair, Carole and spouse Ward Curry of Lincoln and Fred Schellpeper Jr. and spouse Sandy of Norfolk; eight grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews.

In her own words: “Uppe Takke”…

In lieu of flowers, charitable donations can be made to Stanton Public Library or Stanton Public Schools Foundation.

Special musical selections for the funeral include “How Great Thou Art” and “Jesus Christ Is Risen Today.”

Pallbearers will be Margaret’s grandchildren: Mark Marsh, Margaret Marsh, Carolyn Burlingame, Katie Curry, Annie Bossard, Bill Schellpeper, Lindsay Schellpeper and Stephanie Novotny.

Online sympathies can be left at www.johnsonfuneralhomes.net.

