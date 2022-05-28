NORFOLK — Memorial services for Margaret M. Reisdorff, 78, Battle Creek, will be at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, June 2, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. Inurnment will be held at a later date in the Union Cemetery, Battle Creek. Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday at the Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk with a rosary service beginning at 7 p.m.
Margaret Reisdorff died on Thursday, April 7, 2022, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
1943-2022
Margaret Mary was born on Sept. 15, 1943, in Pierce County to Frederick A. and Rose E. (Thomas) Hoffmann. She attended grade school at Battle Creek and high school at Sacred Heart High School in Norfolk, graduating in 1961.
Margaret married William J. “Bill” Reisdorff on May 12, 1962, and they would have celebrated their 60th anniversary this year. To this union, two children were born; William “Bill” Jr. and Donna Mae.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a daughter, Donna Mae; grandson Joseph Lee Reisdorff; stepsister Mary Ellen Weiland; and brothers James and Thomas Hoffmann.
Mary is survived by her husband, William “Bill” Reisdorff; son William “Bill” Jr. and spouse Terrie, grandchildren William “BJ” III and spouse Amanda Gutierrez, Caitlyn and spouse Blaine Prescott, great-grandchildren Jonathan and Claire Prescott; and brothers Larry (Barbara) Hoffmann and Bob (M. Kay) Hoffmann.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.