BATTLE CREEK — Services for Margaret M. Reisdorff, 78, Battle Creek, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Margaret Reisdorff died Thursday, April 7, 2022, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
WISNER — Services for Helene B. Stigge of Wisner are currently pending at the Minnick Funeral Home in Wisner. Helene Stigge died Tuesday, April 5, 2022, at The Lighthouse in Omaha.
STUART — Services for Donald Fuelberth, 80, Stuart, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, April 11, at the Stuart Community Church in Stuart. Burial will be in the Cleveland Cemetery north of Stuart with military rites by the Stuart American Legion Post.
ST. HELENA — Services for Keith J. Neuhalfen, 89, St. Helena, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 9, at Holy Family Catholic Church in St. Helena. The Rev. An Duy Phan will officiate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery with military rites by the Wynot American Legion Post #31.
MILFORD — Services for Christine M. “Christy” Lauber, 58, Milford, were Saturday, March 26, at the Milford High School gymnasium in Milford.
NORFOLK — Private memorial services for Gene H. Ebel, 93, Norfolk, will be Thursday, April 7, at the Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Private inurnment will be at a later date at the Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk. Military rites will be conducted by American Legion Post 16, Veterans o…
SANTEE — Services for Melvin Houston, 68, Bloomfield, will be at 9 a.m. Friday, April 8, at Oyate Oyanke Community Center in Santee. Arvol Looking Horse will officiate.
NORFOLK — Services for John J. M. Carney, 63, Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. John Carney died Wednesday, April 6, 2022, while on a fishing trip with his friends at Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri.
MILFORD — Services for Regan V. Lauber, 21, Milford, were Saturday, March 26, at the Milford High School gymnasium in Milford.
NORFOLK — Private memorial services for Kim M. Davis, 54, Norfolk, will be conducted under the direction of Home for Funerals in Norfolk.