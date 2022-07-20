 Skip to main content
Margaret Paesl

CREIGHTON — Services for Margaret Paesl, 89, Creighton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, July 25, at St. Ludger Catholic Church in Creighton. The Rev. Jeremy Hans will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery in Creighton.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Sunday at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton with a 7 p.m. wake.

Margaret Paesl died Tuesday, July 19, 2022, at Avera Creighton Care Centre.

1932-2022

Margaret Ann Armbruster Paesl, daughter of Claude and Ellen (O’Gorman) Armbruster, was born Dec. 14, 1932, at Brunswick. Margaret attended Brunswick Public Schools and Sacred Heart High School in Norfolk and graduated from Brunswick Public Schools in 1950. She attended Norfolk Junior College and received her teaching certificate. Margaret taught in Neligh and rural schools in Antelope County.

On Oct. 22, 1955, she was married to Kenneth Paesl at St. Ignatius Catholic Church in Brunswick. The couple was blessed with four sons: Greg, Gerald, Daniel and Stephen.

Margaret was a member of St. Ludger Catholic Church of Creighton, the altar society and American Legion Auxiliary.

Margaret enjoyed traveling, visiting with family and friends and after going to the nursing home, she enjoyed doing puzzles with her friend, Marge. Some of the places Margaret traveled were Russia, Ireland and Europe.

Margaret is survived by sons Daniel (dear friend Cindy Eskins) of Yankton and Stephen (Linda) Paesl of Omaha; three grandsons, Jeffrey (Sara), Lance (Mia) and Gregory, all of Omaha; and two great-granddaughters, June Margaret and Dylan Elaine.

She was preceded in death by her spouse, Kenneth; sons Greg and Jerry; parents; brothers Philip, David and Jerry; and sister Mary Kerkman.

Wilma Guhlke

BAZILE MILLS — Services for Wilma Guhlke, 92, Creighton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 26, at Christ Lutheran Church in Bazile Mills. The Rev. Jacob Bobby will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery in Bazile Mills.

Arlein Anderson

HOSKINS — Services for Arlein F. Anderson, 93, Hoskins, will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 20, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Hoskins. The Rev. Rodney Rixe will officiate. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.

Jean Rumsey

NORFOLK — Services for Paula J. “Jean” (Strathman) Rumsey, 73, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 23, at Christ Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Jim Carretto will officiate. Burial will be in New Lutheran Cemetery.

Florence Peters

WAUSA — Services for Florence Peters, 92, Wausa, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Wausa. Florence Peters died Tuesday, July 19, 2022, at Good Samaritan Society in Bloomfield.

Katherine Perrigan

NORFOLK — Services for Katherine M. Perrigan, 76, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 26, at Northern Heights Baptist Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Will Perrigan will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.

Florence Peters

WAUSA — Services for Florence Peters, 92, Wausa, will be at 10 a.m. Friday, July 22, at Golgotha Lutheran Church in rural Wausa. The Rev. Jerome Leckband will officiate with burial in Woodlawn Cemetery in Wausa.

Katherine Perrigan

NORFOLK — Services for Katherine M. Perrigan, 76, Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Katherine Perrigan died Monday, July 18, 2022, at her home in Norfolk.

Joshua Hoffart

Services for Joshua S. Hoffart, 19, will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 26, at Good News Church in Omaha.

Nancy Villers

NORFOLK — Nancy Villers, 80, Norfolk, died Monday, July 18, 2022, at Heritage of Bel-Air in Norfolk.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

