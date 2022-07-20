CREIGHTON — Services for Margaret Paesl, 89, Creighton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, July 25, at St. Ludger Catholic Church in Creighton. The Rev. Jeremy Hans will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery in Creighton.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Sunday at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton with a 7 p.m. wake.
Margaret Paesl died Tuesday, July 19, 2022, at Avera Creighton Care Centre.
1932-2022
Margaret Ann Armbruster Paesl, daughter of Claude and Ellen (O’Gorman) Armbruster, was born Dec. 14, 1932, at Brunswick. Margaret attended Brunswick Public Schools and Sacred Heart High School in Norfolk and graduated from Brunswick Public Schools in 1950. She attended Norfolk Junior College and received her teaching certificate. Margaret taught in Neligh and rural schools in Antelope County.
On Oct. 22, 1955, she was married to Kenneth Paesl at St. Ignatius Catholic Church in Brunswick. The couple was blessed with four sons: Greg, Gerald, Daniel and Stephen.
Margaret was a member of St. Ludger Catholic Church of Creighton, the altar society and American Legion Auxiliary.
Margaret enjoyed traveling, visiting with family and friends and after going to the nursing home, she enjoyed doing puzzles with her friend, Marge. Some of the places Margaret traveled were Russia, Ireland and Europe.
Margaret is survived by sons Daniel (dear friend Cindy Eskins) of Yankton and Stephen (Linda) Paesl of Omaha; three grandsons, Jeffrey (Sara), Lance (Mia) and Gregory, all of Omaha; and two great-granddaughters, June Margaret and Dylan Elaine.
She was preceded in death by her spouse, Kenneth; sons Greg and Jerry; parents; brothers Philip, David and Jerry; and sister Mary Kerkman.