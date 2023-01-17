Margaret Mummert

 Skip to main content
MADISON — A celebration of life for Margaret C. “Marge” Mummert, 82, Madison, will be 2-5 p.m. Friday, Jan. 20, at Whiskey River-Northside, 209 S. Main St., in Madison.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Thursday at Trinity United Methodist Church.

Resseguie Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

1940-2023

Marge passed away Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, at Faith Regional Health Services surrounded by family.

Marge was born on Jan. 15, 1940, in Madison, the daughter of Henry and Lillie (Voge) Kohl. She was raised in Madison and attended Madison Public Schools.

On June 3, 1955, Marge married Alvin Hledik in Stanton. They made their home in Madison. Six children were born to this union. They divorced in 1972.

Marge married LaVance Mummert on Sept. 16, 1985, in Madison. Marge considered LaVance’s three children as her “bonus children.”

She was employed at Gillette-Hiland Roberts Dairy as a lab technician. After 30-plus years, Marge retired in 2009.

Marge enjoyed hunting, fishing, reading, solving jigsaw puzzles, creating and repairing jewelry, working crossword puzzles and using her computer. She loved having family and friends over for their annual mountain oyster feeds when Vance was alive.

Marge is survived by her children: Connie Ferris of Bellevue, Cindy Lancaster of Yankton, Dan (Kathy) Hledik of Tucson, Ariz., Cori (Mike) Kruid of Madison; a daughter-in-law, Janice Hledik; her bonus children, Michelle (Todd) Benda of Hadar, Melissa (Dean) Stelling of Norfolk and Marc (Beth) Mummert of Huger, S.C.; 23 grandchildren; 32 great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her spouse, Vance; two sons, Scott Hledik and Brad Hledik; a grandson, Trey Stelling; and two brothers and their spouses, Marlowe “Mike” (Mary Janice) Kohl and Jerald (Janet) Kohl.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations may be directed to the Animal Shelter of Northeast Nebraska, 1000 E. Omaha Ave., Norfolk, NE 68701. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.homeforfuneralsinc.com.

