 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Margaret Mummert

MADISON — Services for Margaret “Marge” Mummert, 82, Madison, are pending at Resseguie Funeral Home in Madison. Margaret Mummert died Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

Tags

In other news

Kathleen Wilkinson

Kathleen Wilkinson

Kathleen J. Wilkinson passed away in her home surrounded by her family after a courageous battle with colon and peritoneal cancer on Monday, Jan. 2, 2023.

Jeffrey Kitto

Jeffrey Kitto

NORFOLK — Services for Jeffrey M. Kitto, 55, Norfolk, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. Jeffrey Kitto died Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

Jessie Nielsen

Jessie Nielsen

NORFOLK — Jessie D. Nielsen, 79, Norfolk, died Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, at Stanton Health Center in Stanton.

Sandra Sauser

Sandra Sauser

RANDOLPH — Services for Sandra K. “Sandie” (Cushman) Sauser, 81, Randolph, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, at St. Jane Frances de Chantal Catholic Church in Randolph. The Rev. James Kramper will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery in rural Randolph.

Jessie Nielsen

Jessie Nielsen

NORFOLK — Services for Jessie D. Nielsen, 79, Norfolk, are pending at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. Jessie Nielsen died Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, at Stanton Health Center in Stanton.

Margaret Heien

Margaret Heien

SPENCER — Memorial services for Margaret Heien, 82, Spencer, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 13, at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Spencer. The Rev. Gary Binder will officiate with burial at a later date.

Karen Fiedler

Karen Fiedler

BLOOMFIELD — Services for Karen Fiedler, 71, Newcastle, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Bloomfield. Karen Fiedler died Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, at Good Samaritan Society in Bloomfield

Larry Ries

Larry Ries

ATKINSON — Services for Larry Ries, 71, Atkinson, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Atkinson. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.

Donald Bell

Donald Bell

U.S. Navy Capt. Donald D. Bell, M.D., a beloved vascular surgeon, devoted spouse, proud father and loving grandparent passed away peacefully at the age of 84 in Omaha on Monday, Jan. 9, 2023.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara