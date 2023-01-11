MADISON — Services for Margaret “Marge” Mummert, 82, Madison, are pending at Resseguie Funeral Home in Madison. Margaret Mummert died Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
Kathleen J. Wilkinson passed away in her home surrounded by her family after a courageous battle with colon and peritoneal cancer on Monday, Jan. 2, 2023.
NORFOLK — Services for Jeffrey M. Kitto, 55, Norfolk, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. Jeffrey Kitto died Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
NORFOLK — Jessie D. Nielsen, 79, Norfolk, died Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, at Stanton Health Center in Stanton.
RANDOLPH — Services for Sandra K. “Sandie” (Cushman) Sauser, 81, Randolph, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, at St. Jane Frances de Chantal Catholic Church in Randolph. The Rev. James Kramper will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery in rural Randolph.
NORFOLK — Services for Jessie D. Nielsen, 79, Norfolk, are pending at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. Jessie Nielsen died Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, at Stanton Health Center in Stanton.
SPENCER — Memorial services for Margaret Heien, 82, Spencer, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 13, at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Spencer. The Rev. Gary Binder will officiate with burial at a later date.
BLOOMFIELD — Services for Karen Fiedler, 71, Newcastle, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Bloomfield. Karen Fiedler died Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, at Good Samaritan Society in Bloomfield
ATKINSON — Services for Larry Ries, 71, Atkinson, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Atkinson. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.
U.S. Navy Capt. Donald D. Bell, M.D., a beloved vascular surgeon, devoted spouse, proud father and loving grandparent passed away peacefully at the age of 84 in Omaha on Monday, Jan. 9, 2023.