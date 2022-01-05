NORFOLK — Services for Margaret E. McCutchen, 93, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 8, at Christ Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Mike Moreno will officiate. Burial will be in New Lutheran Cemetery.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday at the Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk.
Margaret McCutchen died Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, at Nebraska Medicine in Omaha.
1928-2021
Services will be livestreamed on the Christ Lutheran Church’s Facebook page.
Margaret Emilie was born June 9, 1928, on a farm near Pierce to Traugott and Linda (Krueger) Krueger. She was baptized and confirmed at Christ Lutheran Church in Pierce.
Margaret attended grade school at rural Pierce County District 68. She completed high school through the American School correspondence course from Chicago and attended Norfolk Junior College.
She married Charles McCutchen at Mount Olive Lutheran Church in Norfolk. They lived in Norfolk, where she worked many years as a bookkeeper at various businesses.
Margaret was a member of Christ Lutheran Church for more than 30 years, where she belonged to the ladies aid. She was a lifetime member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary of Norfolk, the Chicago and North Western Club and the Norfolk Senior Center.
She enjoyed traveling with her spouse and son, playing cards at the Senior Center, gardening, cooking, baking, canning, fishing, tending to her flowers and being with family.
She is survived by her son, Charles E. McCutchen Jr.; three stepdaughters, Charlene (Ronald) Schulzkump, Carolyn Vollmer and Diane (Larry) Hradec; grandchildren; great-grandchildren; great-great-grandchildren; sisters Lorene Herley, Carolyn Signor and Elaine Stiegert; and many nieces, nephews and friends.
Margaret was preceded in death by her parents; spouse Charles in 1995; brother Elmer Krueger; stepson Gary (Butch) McCutchen; stepson-in-law Glen Vollmer; stepgrandson David Schulzkump; and great-stepgrandson Casey Vollmer.
