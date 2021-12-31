NORFOLK — Services for Margaret E. McCutchen, 93, Norfolk, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. Margaret McCutchen died Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, at Nebraska Medicine in Omaha.
STANTON — Services for Alvina Heller, 86, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 4, at St. Luke’s Lutheran Church in Stanton. Burial will be in the Pilger Cemetery.
Graveside services for Bill J. “B.J.” Opfer, 83, Fairfax, Va., will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 2, at the Rosehill Cemetery in Wentworth, S.D.
NORFOLK — Services for Cleora J. Fisher, 86, Albion, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 5, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Norfolk. Burial will be in Greenwood Cemetery in Wayne.
NORFOLK — Memorial services for Lon L. Dubois, 80, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 29, at Grace Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Revs. Ray Wilke and Christopher Asbury will officiate. Inurnment will be in the New Lutheran Cemetery in Norfolk.
WINSIDE — Services for Daniel L. “Dan” Baer, 71, Winside, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 31, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Terry Buol will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk. Military rites will be conducted by the American Legion Post 16 and…
SEWARD — Services for Bonnie E. Davis, 78, formerly of Madison, will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 4, at Volzke Funeral Home, 147 Main St., in Seward.
NORFOLK — Services for Cleora J. Fisher, 86, Albion, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. Cleora Fisher died Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021, at the Good Samaritan Society in Albion.
NORFOLK — Services for Tod Dover, 88, Norfolk, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. Tod Dover died Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.