LINDSAY — Services for Margaret Kurtenbach, 97, Lindsay, will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 23, at Holy Family Catholic Church in Lindsay. The Rev. Eric Olsen, the Rev. James Novotny and Joe Kurtenbach will officiate with burial in the Holy Family Cemetery.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at the church with a 7 p.m. vigil. Visitation will resume an hour prior to services Thursday at the church.
She died Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, at the Mid Nebraska Lutheran Home in Newman Grove.
Duesman Funeral Chapel of Humphrey is in charge of the arrangements.
Memorials may be directed to the Volunteer Fire and Rescue Squad of Newman Grove or Lindsay.
1922-2020
Marge was born May 28, 1922, in Clearwater, to John and Hilda (Kallhoff) Sehi.
On Sept. 14, 1945, Marge was united in marriage to Leo “Butch” Mlnarik in Clearwater. Leo died on March 12, 1961, in Lindsay.
On Jan. 16, 1962, Marge and Irvin Kurtenbach were united in marriage in Neligh and farmed at Lindsay.
Marge was a member of Holy Family Church in Lindsay. She also was active in the Family Sewing Circle and was a lifetime member of the VFW and the VFW Legion Auxiliary. She enjoyed being with her family, making quilts, crocheting and going fishing with her camper or motorhome.
Marge is survived by a son, Ed (Ann) Mlnarik of Fremont; two grandchildren, Kevin and Deanna; three great-grandchildren, Anna, Nora and Ezra; a close friend, Beth Kurtenbach; and many nieces and nephews.
Marge was preceded in death by her parents, John and Hilda Sehi; her first spouse, Leo Mlnarik; her second spouse, Irvin Kurtenbach; two brothers, Virtus and Mark Sehi; and a sister, Marcella Juracek.
Condolences may be sent to www.duesmanfc.com.