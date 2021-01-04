Margaret Kinney

BASSETT — Private services for Margaret E. “Marg” Kinney, 85, Bassett, will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 7, at the United Methodist Church in Bassett. Public graveside services will be at 1 p.m. Thursday at Bassett Memorial Park Cemetery.
Public visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at the church in Bassett. Masks and social distancing are required.
She died Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021, at Rock County Hospital in Bassett.
Memorials have been suggested to the United Methodist Church or the Rock County Hospital.
Hoch Funeral Home of Bassett is in charge of the arrangements.