Margaret Kiepke

NORFOLK — Services for Margaret A. Kiepke, 79, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 2, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Terry Buol will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect View Cemetery in Pierce.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral chapel in Norfolk.
She died Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019, at the St. Joseph’s Rehabilitation and Care Center in Norfolk.
1939-2019
Margaret A. Kiepke, daughter of Kennard and Irma (Wollschlager) Hall was born Oct. 20, 1939, on the family farm in rural Hoskins. She attended grade school at District 77 in Wayne County and graduated from Norfolk High School in 1958.
She married Kenneth E. “Ken” Kiepke on March 8, 1959, at Zion Lutheran Church northwest of Hoskins. After marriage and having children, Ken and Margaret lived in Hoskins. They later moved to the Pierce County area in 1970 before moving to Norfolk in 1981.
Margaret stayed at home to raise their six children until they were in high school. She then went to work at Lutheran Hospital in Norfolk as a dietary aide for 10 years. She then worked at Sitel in Norfolk until she retired. Margaret enjoyed taking care of her grandchildren, reading, helping with the family farm operation and making salads for which she was well known.
Survivors include her sons, Richard and spouse Connie Kiepke of Norfolk and Steven and spouse Peg Kiepke of Dakota Dunes, S.D.; her daughters, Mechel and John Ligaton of Lincoln and Kay Hackett (Scott Schochenmaier) of Norfolk; a daughter-in-law, Sandy Kiepke of Norfolk; 15 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren and her sisters, Charlene Gunter of Norfolk, Judy Buss of Norfolk and Janis Swanson of Thurston.
She was preceded in death by her spouse, Ken, who died Aug. 13, 2012; a daughter, Debra in infancy; a son, Gary; and her parents, Kennard and Irma.
Music will be provided by organist Trudy Dannelly with the congregation singing “How Great Thou Art” and “Abide With Me.” Recorded music will be “On The Wings Of A Snow White Dove.”
Casketbearers will be Mike Kiepke, Greg Kiepke, Kenny Kiepke, Ryan Harrison, Brandon Prang and Jesse Volker.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.