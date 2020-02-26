LEIGH — Services for Margaret Hobza, 101, Leigh, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Leigh. The Rev. Samantha Nichols will officiate with burial in the Leigh City Cemetery.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday and will continue an hour prior to services Saturday, all at the church.
She died Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, at the Clarkson Community Care Center in Clarkson.
Gass-Haney Funeral Home of Columbus is in charge of the arrangements.
Margaret H. Hobza was born on Dec. 21, 1918, to Otto and Rose (Gerken) Sander in Platte County. She attended school in Creston and graduated from Creston High School in 1937.
On Jan. 28, 1941, Margaret was united in marriage to Rudolph L. Hobza in Papillion. Margaret was a homemaker whose life revolved around her family’s home and her church. She raised a large garden of produce and did a lot of canning from it and also had a beautiful flower garden.
Margaret was a faithful member St. John’s Lutheran Church and the church’s ladies group. She was also a member of the Merry Farmerettes and the Harold Squares dance club.
Margaret is survived by a son, Myron (Carol) Hobza of Leigh; a daughter, Marjorie (Oliver) Johnson of Clarkson; a granddaughter, Lori (Brad) Welch of Curtis; her great-grandchildren, Kallie (Grady) Lamphiear and Shawn Welch; a granddaughter, Heidi (Joel) Erickson of Pierce; her great-grandchildren, Sydney and Nicholas Erickson; a granddaughter, Jill (Bill) Becher of Leigh; her great-grandchildren, Kaitlyn and Logan Becher; a grandson, Kevin (Keri) Hobza of Columbus; her great-grandchildren, Cole and Mason Hobza; a grandson, Korey (Peggy) Hobza of Columbus; her great-grandchildren, Hayden and Karleigh Hobza; a grandson, Troy (fiancé Jill Weiden) Hobza of Lincoln; and her great-grandchild, Paityn Hobza.
Margaret was preceded in death by her parents, Otto and Rose Sander; her spouse, Rudolph L. Hobza; a grandson, Lance Hobza; a great-grandson, Ryan Erickson; and a sister, Luella (DeForest) Jansen.
Memorials may be directed to those of the donor’s choice.
