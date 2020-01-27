Margaret Hansen

O’NEILL — Services for Margaret Hansen, 92, O’Neill, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 30, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in O’Neill. Burial will be at 2 p.m. in Greenwood Cemetery in Creighton.

Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Wednesday at Biglin’s Mortuary in O’Neill with a 7 p.m. parish rosary.

She died Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, at Avera St. Anthony’s Hospital in O’Neill.

———

Margaret Rose Tharnish was born sixth of 14 children to Ernest and Julia (Huigens) Tharnish on June 15, 1927, in Creighton. She attended St. Ludger Academy in Creighton and graduated in 1944. Margaret worked as a secretary for attorney William A. Meserve for over two years then spent some time visiting family in Indiana and Lincoln.

Margaret met William Hansen at the baseball fields of Creighton. After a short courtship, the couple was married on Nov. 6, 1948, at St. Ludger’s in Creighton. The couple made their home on Bill’s family homestead at Star, Neb., home of Half Box H Ranch. To this union, seven children were born: Victoria, Bradley, Virginia, Kenneth, Valerie, Corinne and Nicole.

Margaret enjoyed farm life with her spouse, rounding up cattle, hosting pig roasts and raising a family.

After Bill died suddenly in 1987, Margaret moved to O’Neill in 1988. She kept busy volunteering at the O’Neill Nursing Home to be frequently present with her daughter, Vicky. Margaret was inducted into the City of O’Neill Hall of Fame in 1996.

Margaret enjoyed her time at North Park Homes, but when her health began to fail, she moved into Arbor Care Center in 2014. During her residency, she participated in many of the activities, such as bingo and weekly Mass, bonded with many staff members and called Room 111 “home.” The highlight of her week was getting her hair done at the salon.

Margaret loved reading, embroidery, and in her later years, watched Jeopardy and EWTN daily and listened to music on her record player. Her favorite pastime was enjoying her children and grandchildren, attending their activities when able and playing Scrabble and canasta card games.

Margaret was a member of St. Ludger’s Catholic Church in Creighton until 1976 then St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in O’Neill. She was an active member of St. Patrick’s Altar Society, Catholic Daughters of the Americas and Legion of Mary. She was a member of the VFW Ladies Auxiliary for over 50 years.

Margaret is survived by her five children, Bradley (Bernadette) Hansen of Columbus, Kenneth (Angela) Hansen of Fremont, Valerie (Dana) Wecker of O’Neill, Corinne (Chad) Roberson of Aurora, Colo., and Nicole Hansen of Lincoln; 12 grandchildren, Kristopher Hansen, Keith Hansen, William Hansen, Jonathan Hansen; Marcus Hansen, Paul Hansen, Amelia Rogers, Hayley Roberson, Mitchell Wecker, Matthew Wecker, Michael Wecker and Mackenzie Wecker; three brothers, Elmer (Veronica) Tharnish of Lincoln, John (Delores) Tharnish of Lincoln and Robert (Phyllis) Tharnish of Elgin; three sisters, Ann Schumacher of North Platte, Rita (Paul) Wagner of Creighton and Patricia Neumann of Creighton; a sister-in-law, Darlene Tharnish; many nieces and nephews.

Margaret was preceded in death by her parents; her spouse, Bill; two daughters, Victoria Hansen in 1997 and Virginia Hansen in 2002; and one grandson, Jordan Beasley in 2011.

Memorials may be directed to the family for future designation.

