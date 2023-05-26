 Skip to main content
Margaret Hale

NORFOLK — Margaret H. Hale, 88, Norfolk, died Tuesday, May 23, 2023, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 30, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Pat McLaughlin will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.

Visitation will begin an hour prior to services on Tuesday at the church.

Stonacek Funeral Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.

1934-2023

Margaret was born June 6, 1934, in Lebanon, Mo., to Will and Marie (Caufield) Kuhn. She attended St. Frances De Sales Catholic School to the eighth grade in Lebanon. She then graduated from Lebanon Public High School in 1952.

Margaret was a carrier bookkeeper for the Lebanon Daily News and a USO junior hostess for the Lebanon USO. There she met her future spouse, St. Gerald Hale of Wayne. They were united in marriage Nov. 23, 1953, at the St. Frances De Sales Catholic Church in Lebanon.

Margaret and Gerald moved to Wayne after his discharge from the U.S. Army. Together they farmed and fed cattle in Wayne County, and she worked at the Colonial Manor in Randolph for 10 years. They moved to Norfolk in 1999.

Gerald passed away May 1, 2001.

Margaret was a member of the Sacred Heart Church Parish and Sacred Heart Altar Society. Margaret enjoyed traveling with her spouse and reading.

Margaret is survived by a son, Brad (Donna) Hale of Elkhorn; a daughter, Carla (Tom) Grosserode of Norfolk; a grandson and a granddaughter; three step-grandchildren; two great-grandsons; a great-granddaughter; three step-great-grandsons; and three step-great-granddaughters; a sister-in-law, Winona Kreycik of Verdigre; and also nieces and nephews.

Margaret was preceded in death by her spouse, Gerald; a daughter, Katrina; her parents, Will and Marie Kuhn; two brothers, John Kuhn and his spouse Pauline (Lebanon, Mo.) and Robert Kuhn and his spouse Francis Kuhn (Blythewood, S.C.); a sister, Mary Mills and her spouse John (Springfield, Mo.); brother-in-law Earl Winner (Missoula, Mont.); sister-in-law Darlene Lockwood and her spouse Don (Ronan, Mont.); and brother-in-law Marvin Kreycik (Verdigre).

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.

 Appeara